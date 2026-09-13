Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Blows Off Interview Following Ohio State Upset

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns looked headed for a blowout loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. That was true for the first three quarters.

Then the fourth quarter began and the Longhorns offense came alive, outscoring the Buckeyes 21-0 in what will go down as an epic meltdown for Ryan Day and Ohio State.

The atmosphere in Austin was full of energy and unfortunately, Sarkisian caused a bit of drama by his postgame actions.

Steve Sarkisian Cuts Postgame Interview Short

ESPN’s Holly Rowe began her interview with Sarkisian as soon as the game went final. He said a few words, added “Hook ‘Em,” and headed to the locker room. Rowe was visibly frustrated by the interaction.

This situation will not impact any celebration by those in Austin who witnessed the comeback victory. Yet the overall college football media may not be pleased by the head coach’s actions, as interviews are part of the game.

Fans will now wait to hear further postgame comments from Sarkisian to see if he apologizes for his abrupt departure.

This is an even bigger storyline because he denied a halftime interview as well. It should be noted, however, ESPN was dealing with technical difficulties and he decided not to stick around. Laura Rutledge described the situation during the broadcast and even said Sarkisian apologized.

Texas Celebrates Improbable Comeback Win

One explanation for Sarkisian heading to the locker room following the win may simply be the heat of the moment. His team pulled off a signature comeback victory over the No. 1 team in the nation and the atmosphere was electric.

Arch Manning led three touchdown drives in the fourth quarter and the Texas defense shut down the Buckeyes, who entered the final quarter with a 23-3 lead. The team is now potentially set to assume the No. 1 spot in the nation when next week’s AP Top 25 poll is revealed.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, have a game against Kent State next week to get back on track. The team’s next real test comes October 17 against the Indiana Hoosiers on the road in Bloomington. A loss in that one may have Buckeyes fans screaming for Ryan Day to lose his job.

These two teams could realistically meet up once again in the College Football Playoff. For now, Texas looks like it may be the true No. 1 team in the nation.