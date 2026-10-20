Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Firing Report Reveals Potential Breaking Point

The Texas Longhorns were the No. 1 team in the country just two weeks ago. Now, Steve Sarkisian is facing questions that go beyond whether his team can salvage a College Football Playoff appearance.

Consecutive 27-24 losses to Oklahoma and Florida have dropped Texas to 4-2 and No. 19 in the rankings. Arch Manning has struggled, the offense hasn’t found much consistency, and Sarkisian’s future has become part of the conversation.

One college football reporter now claims another stretch of losses, particularly one to Texas A&M, could put Sarkisian’s job in serious jeopardy.

Steve Sarkisian Firing Claim Centers on Texas A&M

College football reporter Scoot McGee made the claim in an Oct. 20 post on X, citing two people he described as connected to the University of Texas.

“Hearing from two sources connected to the University of Texas that a few more losses, including one to Texas A&M, would all but seal head coach Steve Sarkisian’s dismissal. Sark is currently 4/14 against Top 5 teams, with an approximate budget of $50 million this year. More to come,” McGee wrote.

McGee didn’t identify his sources or say that Texas officials had reached a decision. His account hasn’t been independently confirmed, and the post doesn’t establish that the school has begun the process of replacing Sarkisian.

The Texas A&M portion is particularly interesting. The Longhorns visit the Aggies on Nov. 27 to close the regular season, with plenty of difficult games still to come before the rivalry matchup.

No. 7 Ole Miss visits Austin on Saturday, followed by Mississippi State on Oct. 31. Texas then travels to Missouri on Nov. 7 and LSU on Nov. 14 before hosting Arkansas on Nov. 21.

The Longhorns have six games remaining and could still turn things around. But an 8-4 projection calling for Texas to part ways with Sarkisian has already entered the discussion following the Florida loss. That was a prediction, while McGee is claiming information from unnamed sources.

Steve Sarkisian’s Buyout Complicates Potential Texas Decision

If Texas decides to make a coaching change, the price would be steep. CBS Sports’ Robby Kalland reported that Sarkisian would be owed approximately $50.15 million if dismissed after the 2026 season.

Sarkisian signed an extension in 2025 that runs through 2031, with a provision paying him 85% of his remaining contract balance if Texas fires him. That is separate from the roughly $50 million roster budget McGee mentioned, an estimate Sarkisian has previously disputed.

The coach has brought Texas back into national title contention. The Longhorns reached the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2023 and 2024, then finished 10-3 in 2025. This season began with a victory over then-No. 1 Ohio State before the recent skid.

The Florida loss didn’t help his case. Texas led 17-3 in the first half but managed just 272 yards of offense in a 27-24 defeat. Manning completed 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown before losing a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Sarkisian said afterward that he planned to evaluate everything. On Monday, he reaffirmed Manning as the starting quarterback while acknowledging that the Longhorns need better play from him.

Sarkisian was focused on the immediate challenge Monday, rather than the questions swirling about the program.

“We’ve all got to be part of the solution. Let’s be part of the solution. We’re 4-2. Let’s go 1-0 this week,” he said,