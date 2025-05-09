UNC Makes Major Decision on Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend: Report

Ahead of Bill Belichick’s first season as the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach, there’s been quite a bit of drama surrounding him and his new girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. On Friday, more controversy emerged, as reports indicated that UNC banned Hudson from the team’s facility. However, the school quickly came out and shot down those reports, leaving fans confused by this latest saga.

Belichick and Hudson’s relationship has entered the spotlight in the wake of an interview with CBS that went viral due to Hudson reportedly being difficult and interjecting on several occasions. A slew of reports have since emerged painting Hudson in a bad light, but it has not bothered the duo all that much, as they are still going on strong as the 2025 campaign draws near.

Report Emerges Suggesting UNC Bans Jordon Hudson from Facility

Sources tell @PabloTorre that Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is now banned from UNC's football facility. One Belichick family source adds: "There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation — everything… pic.twitter.com/59xQQtqyc0 — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) May 9, 2025

As Belichick has begun to get his feet wet with the Tar Heels, Hudson has been notably involved in his process. She was seen at the team’s spring practices, and reports have surfaced indicating that Belichick has told his staffers to CC her on all emails sent to him. That has led to some folks being concerned about Hudson’s presence around the team, and the impact it could potentially have on Belichick.

With Hudson continuing to get slaughtered in the public eye, another eye-opening report came out on Friday from Pablo Torre that revealed UNC had banned Hudson from their team facility due to concerns about her influence on the team and Belichick. Torre believes that not only is the team concerned about Belichick and Hudson, but so is his family.

“Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision that was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that had hired Bill Belichick … and that decision was that Jordon Hudson, she is no longer allowed in the football building,” Torre said on his podcast “Pablo Torre Finds Out.” “She is not allowed on the football field. Quote: ‘Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.’”

“Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned by what has transpired. One Belichick family source told me, ‘There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.’”

UNC Quickly Shoots Down False Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson Report

This report made it seem like the wheels were falling off for Belichick and the Tar Heels before he even really got started with the team. However, North Carolina reacted quickly and shot down this report, indicating that while Hudson is not an employee at the school, she is still welcome at the facility any time.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” UNC said in the statement. “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

For now, it seems like Hudson’s alleged ban from the UNC facility was a false alarm, but her relationship with Belichick appears to be something the school is at least wary of. All is well for the time being, but this remains a major storyline worth watching ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.