Bill Belichick Opens Up About Jordon Hudson Amid Controversy

Ahead of his first season in charge of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team, Bill Belichick has found himself mired in controversy. While attempting to promote his new book “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football,” Belichick’s controversial relationship with Jordon Hudson has taken center stage. In a new interview that aired on Friday, Belichick once again addressed his and Hudson’s relationship.

Belichick, 73, and Hudson, 24, have allegedly been dating for a couple of years now, but they only recently went public. While the age difference between the two was already enough to make the couple divisive among fans, things went to another level when reports emerged suggesting that Hudson was difficult to work with during a CBS interview Belichick partook in with CBS, where he was also aiming to promote his new book.

Bill Belichick Speaks on Jordon Hudson Relationship

After the initial report regarding Hudson came to light, several more unflattering rumors were revealed, and the punches have not stopped rolling in. For the most part, Belichick and Hudson have largely appeared unphased by it all, although the Tar Heels head coach did hire former Chicago Bears public relations chief Brandon Faber to handle his PR work as he continues to work on promoting his book and his North Carolina squad.

The assumption is that, prior to this, Hudson had essentially been working as Belichick’s PR person, which is why she was at the CBS interview to begin with. After seeing all the attention he received, Belichick opted to pivot and go with a more experienced option, which should serve him well as he attempts to get off the ground with the Tar Heels in his first foray with coaching college football.

Despite that, Hudson remains intertwined with Belichick’s life currently, whether it be off the field, or on the field as he prepares North Carolina for the 2025 season. When speaking on his relationship with Hudson, Belichick denied that she was a part of the Tar Heels football operations, but he did note that she has played a big role in his own individual operations, and it doesn’t seem like that is going to change anytime soon.

“She’s been terrific through the whole process and she’s been very helpful to me,” Belichick said of Hudson in an interview on “Good Morning America.” “She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football and that’s really what I want to do.”

“You know, I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful on that with the tribute pages and also giving a perspective on the book from kind of a business side. You know, sometimes I get a little football technical and she did a good job of keeping me on balance there.”

Bill Belichick Hoping to Enjoy Strong 2025 Campaign with North Carolina

The Tar Heels opted to move on from Mack Brown at the end of the 2024 campaign after the team posted a middling 6-6 record. Surprisingly, Belichick emerged as a leading candidate for the head coaching job, despite him having spent his entire career in the NFL. Belichick took the year off from coaching after his legendary 24-season stint with the New England Patriots came to an end.

Now, Belichick will look to help North Carolina turn things around, while also learning the ins and outs of college football on the fly. Dealing with the Hudson drama isn’t exactly helping Belichick, but he’s been able to succeed in adverse circumstances before, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him enjoy a strong first season in the world of college football in 2025.