Bill Belichick Sends Cryptic Message Amid Jordon Hudson Engagement Rumors

Ahead of his first season in charge of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team, Bill Belichick has stirred up quite a bit of drama, and not for good reasons. Belichick’s public relationship with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has drawn quite a bit of attention, with several reports painting the couple in a bad light. However, they have been going on strong, and now, rumors have begun circulating that Belichick and Hudson are engaged.

Belichick, 73, and Hudson, 24, were already a divisive topic given their age difference, but things have taken a turn for the worse, with several reports emerging regarding Hudson revealing her to be difficult to work with and intent on forcing her way into Belichick’s various endeavors. Despite that, Hudson has reportedly been telling people close to her that she is engaged to Belichick, and the Tar Heels head coach may have spilled the beans with this cryptic message.

Bill Belichick’s New Boat Name Hints at Jordon Hudson Engagement

#BillBelichick's beloved boat just got a new paint job … and the fresh coat is only fueling the rumors he and his girlfriend, #JordonHudson, are engaged. #Exclusive story HERE: https://t.co/M9UTmas1oE pic.twitter.com/ExxqZq2OF4 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 20, 2025

Belichick and Hudson have been dating for a couple years now, but they only recently went public, and folks everywhere have been quick to weigh in on their relationship. Things have taken a turn thanks to Hudson’s alleged behavior behind the scenes, but her and Belichick have seemed unphased by the spotlight they suddenly find themselves under.

Recently, a rumor popped up indicating that Hudson had been telling people that she and Belichick are engaged. Hudson reportedly referred to herself and Belichick as engaged during North Carolina’s talks with HBO to be on their “Hard Knocks” series, with the deal eventually falling apart thanks to her demands.

Per usual, Belichick has remained quiet publicly, but he made an eye-opening move involving his boat that quickly caught fans’ attention. Belichick’s boat, which was previously named “VIII Rings” in reference to the number of Super Bowls he has won throughout his legendary coaching career, has been renamed “I+VIII Rings,” with many believing that to be in reference to the ring he may or may not have given Hudson.

“Bill Belichick’s beloved boat just got a new paint job, and the fresh coat is only fueling the rumors he and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, are engaged,” TMZ Sports reported. “Check out some images of the sparkling vessel TMZ Sports obtained on Tuesday — you can see Bill’s water whip, which used to be dubbed “Eight Rings” in honor of all his Super Bowl titles, is now being called ‘One Plus Eight Rings.'”

Did Bill Belichick Just Reveal his Engagement to Jordon Hudson?

This name change could also be in reference to Hudson’s cheerleading championship victory during her time in college with the Bridgewater State Bears. Regardless of the context, Belichick may have very well just confirmed his engagement to Hudson, although it won’t be known for sure until one of them comes out and publicly addresses the situation.

Belichick and Hudson’s relationship remains a prime topic of discussion ahead of the 2025 season, and at some point, the legendary coach is going to want his focus to shift back to football with North Carolina. Instead, fans are left wondering whether or not Belichick and Hudson are actually engaged, and this will be a storyline worth keeping tabs on over the coming days.