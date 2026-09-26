Nick Saban Sees One Big Reason WVU Should Beat Oklahoma State

The West Virginia Mountaineers have caught Nick Saban’s attention, and the legendary former Alabama coach believes Rich Rodriguez has an important advantage heading into Saturday’s matchup against Oklahoma State.

During Friday’s appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Saban explained why WVU’s rushing attack could determine the outcome of its Big 12 opener. He also acknowledged that the Mountaineers have emerged as a surprising contender in the conference.

West Virginia enters Saturday’s game undefeated after its 38-27 victory over No. 25 Virginia. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. accounted for five touchdowns in that upset, while running back Cam Cook helped establish a rushing attack that could become increasingly important against conference opponents. Saban believes that combination gives Rodriguez a way to dictate how Saturday’s game unfolds.

Nick Saban Identifies WVU’s Biggest Advantage Against Oklahoma State

“I think there’s a lot of teams in the Big 12 that have a chance, and West Virginia is one of them. That’s a little bit of a surprise,” Saban said. “But one thing that I like against Oklahoma State, in favor of West Virginia: When you can run the ball like they run the ball, a quarterback and a tailback, you can shrink the game.”

Saban’s analysis centers on limiting Oklahoma State’s opportunities rather than attempting to match its passing attack. The former Alabama coach believes WVU can shorten the game by maintaining possession, controlling the clock and forcing the Cowboys to spend extended stretches watching from the sideline.

With Hawkins and Cook both capable of producing explosive rushing plays, Rodriguez has multiple ways to execute that strategy.

“If you can keep the ball and control the tempo of the game by running it, I think that gives them a he** of a chance to win against Oklahoma State,” Saban added.

Michael Hawkins Jr. Could Make Saban’s Prediction a Reality

Hawkins demonstrated his dual-threat ability against Virginia, rushing for 123 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for another 190 yards and two scores. Cook also finished with 123 rushing yards, giving West Virginia two productive ball carriers in its victory over a ranked opponent. Their performances illustrate exactly why Saban considers the Mountaineers’ ground game such an important advantage.

Saban, who picked Virginia to defeat WVU last weekend, has now backed the Mountaineers against Oklahoma State. His change of direction adds another layer of national attention to a program enjoying its first 3-0 start since 2018. The Mountaineers will host the Cowboys at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday in their annual Gold Rush game.

For Rodriguez, the challenge is turning Saban’s observation into a winning formula. If Hawkins and Cook establish the rushing attack early, WVU could control both the football and the pace of its biggest home game of the young season.