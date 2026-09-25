Nick Saban Gets Personal About WVU After Picking Against the Mountaineers

The West Virginia Mountaineers have given Nick Saban another reason to celebrate his home state, and the legendary former Alabama coach believes Rich Rodriguez’s early success carries special meaning.

During Friday’s appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Saban explained why seeing a fellow West Virginian succeed in Morgantown means more than an ordinary coaching turnaround. His comments came less than a week after he picked Virginia to defeat the Mountaineers.

West Virginia had other plans, defeating the then-No. 25 Cavaliers 38-27 to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2018. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. accounted for all five Mountaineers touchdowns, giving Rodriguez one of the biggest victories of his second stint with the program.

Now, Saban is highlighting something about the WVU coach that goes beyond the team’s undefeated record.

Nick Saban Explains Why Rich Rodriguez’s WVU Success Means More

“I think it’s great because the people in West Virginia have a lot of pride,” Saban said Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “We all have a lot of pride in our state. He’s a West Virginia guy, and for him to be successful there makes it double good.”

Saban’s comments reflect a connection he shares with Rodriguez that reaches back to their childhoods. Saban grew up in Monongah, West Virginia, while Rodriguez is a native of nearby Grant Town and a former Mountaineers player.

Both eventually established prominent coaching careers outside their home state, but Rodriguez now has an opportunity to build something meaningful where his football journey began.

The former Alabama coach’s remarks are particularly interesting considering his prediction before the Virginia game. Saban acknowledged his affection for West Virginia on ESPN’s “College GameDay” before selecting the Cavaliers, only to watch the Mountaineers pull off the upset.

Friday’s comments made clear that his previous prediction had not diminished his appreciation for Rodriguez or his home state’s football program.

Saban even explained in a joking manner that he picked against WVU to fire them up. He mentioned that when he coached, he loved watching GameDay and seeing analysts pick against his team.

In fact, he said it actually upset him when everyone picked Alabama. While he was semi-joking and truly didn’t think WVU would win, his love for the team remains high, and his belief in them is growing.

WVU Has Another Opportunity to Make Its Home State Proud

Rodriguez and the Mountaineers return to Morgantown on Saturday for their Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State. The 7 p.m. ET matchup will also feature WVU’s annual Gold Rush, giving the undefeated Mountaineers an opportunity to build on their momentum in front of their home crowd. With national attention growing around Hawkins and Rodriguez, another victory would provide further evidence of the program’s progress.

Saban understands the significance of winning at West Virginia because he understands what the program represents to the people who live there. Rodriguez isn’t simply another coach attempting to revive a college football program. He’s a West Virginian trying to deliver success to the state that helped shape him.

And judging by Saban’s comments, that makes every Mountaineers victory a little sweeter.