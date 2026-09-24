WVU’s Unbeaten Start Faces a Hidden No. 1 Threat Against Oklahoma State

The West Virginia Mountaineers are undefeated and preparing for one of their most anticipated home games of the season. However, an overlooked statistic suggests Rich Rodriguez’s offense could face a challenge that has received surprisingly little attention. With Oklahoma State coming to Morgantown on Saturday night, something that has helped WVU win its first three games will face an enormous test.

Taylor Kennedy, a West Virginia football reporter for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, highlighted a fascinating statistical matchup involving two of the nation’s most efficient units.

“WVU’s offense is No. 15 nationally in third-down percentage, converting 53.33% of their third downs,” Kennedy wrote. “OSU’s defense is tied for No. 1 nationally in third-down defense, holding their opponents to 16.22%.”

WVU’s Biggest Offensive Strength Faces a Difficult Challenge

West Virginia has converted 24 of its 45 third-down attempts this season, demonstrating an impressive ability to extend possessions. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, has allowed opponents to convert just six times in 37 opportunities. Something will have to give when these two units meet Saturday night.

Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. will play an important role in determining which team wins that battle. His dual-threat ability creates problems for defenses, particularly when opponents must account for his running ability and arm strength. Following his five-touchdown performance against No. 25 Virginia, Hawkins has another opportunity to demonstrate why he has attracted national attention.

Oklahoma State’s statistics deserve additional context, however. The Cowboys have faced three opponents, including Murray State, and their impressive defensive numbers are based on a relatively small sample. Still, limiting opposing offenses to six third-down conversions is an accomplishment that cannot be overlooked.

Rich Rodriguez Has Another Opportunity to Prove WVU Is Different

The Mountaineers enter Saturday’s Big 12 opener with considerable momentum following their 38-27 victory over Virginia. Oklahoma State brings its own impressive résumé after defeating then-No. 6 Oregon earlier this season. Both programs have an opportunity to strengthen their cases for national recognition.

For Rodriguez, the solution begins with keeping his offense out of obvious passing situations. Establishing the running game and creating manageable third downs could prevent Oklahoma State from taking advantage of its biggest defensive strength.

Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff will also feature WVU’s annual Gold Rush, providing another opportunity for Morgantown to showcase its electric atmosphere.

West Virginia has spent three games proving it can keep drives alive. Now, the Mountaineers must demonstrate they can do it against a defense that has made stopping opponents on third down its specialty.