WVU’s Rich Rodriguez Has Emphatic Message About Zac Alley After Weeks of Criticism

The West Virginia Mountaineers finally gave Rich Rodriguez a reason to celebrate a defense that has endured a difficult stretch. Following Saturday’s 24-20 victory at TCU, Rodriguez immediately praised defensive coordinator Zac Alley and the players who delivered when West Virginia needed them most. His reaction reflected the significance of a group answering criticism with a game-winning play.

Nobody needs to pretend the performance erased everything that happened over the previous month. West Virginia still has defensive issues to address, and one afternoon cannot establish that every problem has been solved. However, the Mountaineers earned something tangible to build on by protecting a late lead on the road.

That distinction matters for Alley. His unit has faced scrutiny because of its struggles, and another potential disappointment was developing with TCU threatening late. This time, West Virginia found the stop instead of leaving its offense needing another rescue.

WVU’s Rich Rodriguez Praises Zac Alley and His Defense

Rodriguez welcomed the opportunity to discuss his defense immediately after the game. He acknowledged the difficult weeks preceding the victory while emphasizing what the players accomplished Saturday. His message gave Alley and the defensive unit direct credit.

“I am glad you brought that up. I am so proud of them,” Rodriguez said. “They have had a tough four weeks, and they won the game today. We had to have a stop, and we had a stop. We made the great play. I am so proud of Coach Alley and our defensive guys. It’s a great win.”

The decisive sequence supplied evidence for that praise. With TCU driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, David Afogho hit quarterback Jaden Craig and forced a fumble. Ben Cutter recovered the ball, allowing West Virginia to preserve its four-point advantage.

For a defense searching for answers, that was a meaningful response. The Mountaineers did not simply benefit from the clock expiring before another possession. They produced the turnover that ended TCU’s opportunity to take the lead.

Alley deserves credit for his part in that moment. According to West Virginia’s official game recap, he called an all-out blitz on the decisive play. His players executed it and supplied the finish that the situation demanded.

WVU Defense Takes Encouraging Step After Difficult Stretch

The fairest assessment leaves room for both accountability and encouragement. West Virginia’s earlier defensive performances warranted examination, and those concerns remain relevant. Saturday nevertheless showed that the group could respond under pressure rather than allowing its recent struggles to dictate another ending.

That is an important development for Rodriguez’s team. An offense cannot reasonably be expected to answer every difficult moment with another scoring drive. Winning also requires the defense to protect an advantage when the opponent has an opportunity to change the result.

Against TCU, West Virginia met that responsibility. The finish gave Alley’s players a successful experience to reference when another tight situation arrives. Confidence becomes more meaningful when it is attached to something a unit has actually accomplished.

The next challenge is consistency. West Virginia needs this performance to become a starting point rather than an isolated afternoon. For now, Rodriguez’s pride was earned: A defense that had absorbed criticism made the play that secured the win, giving Mountaineers fans a welcome reason to applaud the group and hope its progress continues.