The West Virginia Mountaineers football team is entering an offseason filled with difficult questions, and head coach Rich Rodriguez might already know when some important answers are coming. Following a disappointing 2026 campaign, the possibility of changes to his coaching staff has become an important storyline in Morgantown.

West Virginia struggled to find consistency throughout the season, leaving Rodriguez with plenty to evaluate before turning his attention toward 2027. While the Mountaineers have several areas that need improvement, the coaching staff is one subject that could draw considerable attention.

When asked whether he had a timeline in mind for potential staff changes, Rodriguez delivered an interesting response.

“Yep, I’ve got it in my mind as we share it with you when it’s happening,” Rodriguez said, according to Spencer Ripchik.

Rich Rodriguez’s Comments Raise Questions About WVU Coaching Staff

Rodriguez didn’t identify any assistants who could be affected, nor did he announce that a particular change was coming. However, his response suggests he has already considered when he wants to address potential decisions publicly.

That leaves West Virginia fans wondering how aggressively Rodriguez might approach the offseason. The Mountaineers have struggled defensively, and defensive coordinator Zac Alley has already faced scrutiny following a heated sideline exchange with Rodriguez during the loss to Houston.

Although Rodriguez later acknowledged that he should have handled his emotions differently, the exchange illustrated some of the frustration surrounding West Virginia’s season. It also reinforced the importance of improving a program that has fallen short of expectations.

The situation doesn’t necessarily mean Alley or another assistant will lose his job. Still, Rodriguez’s latest comments make the coaching staff’s future a legitimate subject of discussion.

WVU Faces Critical Offseason Under Rich Rodriguez

For Rodriguez, the challenge extends beyond deciding whether changes are necessary. He must determine which adjustments give West Virginia the best opportunity to become more competitive next season.

Improving defensive execution, developing younger players and strengthening the roster will all play important roles. Coaching decisions could influence those areas, particularly with recruiting and the transfer portal creating additional offseason responsibilities.

There is also a difference between making changes and making the right changes. Replacing an assistant doesn’t automatically solve problems, especially if the underlying issues involve personnel, depth or execution.

Rodriguez has an opportunity to establish a clearer direction for West Virginia football. His latest comments suggest he isn’t ready to reveal every detail of that process.

For now, Mountaineers fans are left waiting. Rodriguez appears to have a timeline in mind, but exactly what happens when that timeline arrives remains unanswered.