The West Virginia Mountaineers football team has plenty of work ahead following a disappointing 2026 season, but head coach Rich Rodriguez isn’t questioning whether he knows how to turn things around. Instead, Rodriguez believes he understands exactly what needs to change for West Virginia to compete against the best programs in college football.

The Mountaineers struggled to establish consistency throughout the season, leaving fans frustrated with a program that expects to compete at a much higher level. However, Rodriguez isn’t interested in making excuses or pretending that the current results are acceptable.

When asked about improving West Virginia’s ability to compete against the country’s top teams, Rodriguez delivered a confident message about his plans for the program.

“I have done this long enough that I know what it’s supposed to look like, what we’re supposed to do and I will work my tail off until I get that done,” Rodriguez said. “I know what needs to be done. I’ve got support to get it done. I’m going to get it fixed.”

Rich Rodriguez Makes Strong Commitment to WVU Football

Rodriguez’s comments stand out because he isn’t presenting West Virginia’s problems as something he still needs to figure out. The Mountaineers coach believes he already understands the necessary adjustments, which places even greater importance on what happens this offseason.

There is a meaningful difference between identifying problems and actually correcting them. West Virginia must improve its overall execution, develop dependable depth and establish the kind of consistency required to compete against stronger opponents.

Rodriguez also emphasized that he has the support needed to make improvements. That statement matters because rebuilding a competitive college football program requires more than coaching adjustments, particularly with recruiting and roster management becoming increasingly important.

The challenge now becomes turning that confidence into visible progress. Mountaineers fans have heard plenty about what needs to improve, and Rodriguez understands that results will ultimately determine how his message is received.

West Virginia Faces Important Offseason After Difficult Year

For West Virginia, the upcoming offseason represents an opportunity to establish a stronger foundation. Rodriguez must evaluate the roster, determine where improvements are necessary and decide whether changes to his coaching approach will help produce better results.

His latest comments also create a clear standard for accountability. By publicly declaring that he knows how to fix the program, Rodriguez has made it harder to explain away continued struggles.

Still, his confidence should not be mistaken for a guarantee that West Virginia will immediately become a championship contender. Building a consistent winner takes time, and meaningful improvement will have to be demonstrated on the field.

Rodriguez has made his position clear. He believes he knows what West Virginia needs, says he has the support to accomplish it and is determined to make it happen.

Now Mountaineers fans will be watching to see whether that promise produces results.