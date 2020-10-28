‘You Can See Him Pressing’ Says NFL Legend on Eagles QB, Reveals ‘Biggest Problem’

Perhaps no single player has endured more than Cris Carter. The ex-Eagles receiver admitted to alcohol and drug abuse before turning his life around to become an all-time great, a Hall of Famer with arguably the best hands ever. Carter has served as a leading analyst and media personality during his post-playing days so he knows a thing or two about dissecting struggling teams.

The 54-year-old retired star recently appeared on the “Great Dane Nation” podcast with former NFL kicker Morten Andersen to discuss what is ailing the Eagles and Carson Wentz. Number one, the team’s medical staff has really failed them over the past three seasons. Carter called it the “biggest problem in Philadelphia” while openly questioning their doctors.

“I don’t who their training staff is, Morten, but they have too many players … I’m talking about high-caliber players that have been hurt … one, two, and three years now,” Carter told Andersen. “Jason Peters just got put on injured reserve, their left guard got hurt this offseason. But the last three years … I’m not questioning their medical staff but, Morten, I’m questioning their medical staff because they have too many key players that have significant injuries.”

“Biggest problem is not only this year; I don’t know who their training staff is, but they got too many players that have been hurt…I’m not questioning their medical staff, but I’m questioning their medical staff” — @criscarter80 on the #Eagles LISTEN: https://t.co/7mJP4lAT2l pic.twitter.com/qp6flLCKuX — Great Dane Nation presented by VegasInsider.com (@GreatDaneNation) October 26, 2020

Carter, who spent three years in kelly green (1987-89), concluded all those injuries have had a domino effect for Wentz. The face of the franchise has been forced to build on-the-fly chemistry with spare parts. Never a recipe for success. Plus, Wentz watched the Eagles win a Super Bowl with a backup quarterback.

“So now what it’s done is, they’re playing a lot of young wide receivers and Carson Wentz does not have the support around him,” Carter said. “And because they won that Super Bowl with a backup in Nick Foles … now he’s pressing. He is a franchise quarterback but you can see him pressing and trying to do too much and that forces him into making some bad plays.”

Carson Wentz now with 10 interceptions to just 8 passing TDs this year. As a weekly reminder, Wentz only threw 7 INTs in each of his last three seasons. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 23, 2020

Best Supplemental Draft Pick of All-Time

Carter was chosen by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 1987 supplemental draft. The eight-time Pro Bowler is undoubtedly the greatest player selected in the NFL’s bargain basement. Then again, there haven’t been many rags-to-riches stories (see: Terrelle Pryor, circa 2011).

However, Carter turned into a living legend and one of the best to ever do it. He posted eight straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards (1993-2000) while recording double-digit touchdowns five times during that span, including leading the NFL in scores in 1995, 1997, 1999.

Ironic, considering that’s the “reason” then-Eagles coach Buddy Ryan released him in the first place. Of course, it wasn’t. Ryan cut Carter to get him out of Philly and to deal with his substance-abuse problem. It saved his life.

Cris Carter brings Buddy Ryan and his wife, among others, into the Hall of Fame with him, http://t.co/ilGkyYWTNs — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 4, 2013

“Buddy Ryan and your lovely wife, I thank you,” Carter said at his Hall-of-Fame induction ceremony. “You’re going into the Hall with me tonight.”

His 130 receiving touchdowns rank fourth all-time, plus he ranks sixth in career receptions (1,101) and 13th in receiving yards (13,899). Carter was rightfully fitted for a Gold Jacket and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

