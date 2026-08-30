Commanders Cut 166-Catch Wide Receiver and Offer Luke McCaffrey Hope

Luke McCaffrey moved one step closer to earning a reprieve in his career with the Washington Commanders, after the team cut a veteran wide receiver with 166 catches, ahead of the disappointing third-round pick from the 2024 NFL draft.

The Commanders released Van Jefferson on Sunday, August 30, just hours before the deadline for final roster cuts, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cutting Jefferson loose means the Commanders are likely preparing to keep as many as seven wide receivers on their 53-man roster.

McCaffrey can be one of those receivers, although he still faces competition from last year’s fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane. Jefferson’s fellow veteran Dyami Brown is also still in the mix after returning to the franchise in free agency.

There are no more chances for Jefferson, even though he caught the eye of head coach Dan Quinn more than once this offseason.

Jefferson offered the Commanders a legitimate vertical threat, unlike McCaffrey, who has yet to establish himself as a prolific chain-mover underneath. Yet, the underperforming top-100 pick’s value on special teams may have kept him safe and tipped the balance against Jefferson.

This article will be updated…