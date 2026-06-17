Dan Quinn Singles Out Surprising Commanders Wide Receiver

Many are worried the Washington Commanders don’t have enough credible wide receivers to support go-to target Terry McLaurin, but head coach Dan Quinn doesn’t share those concerns. Not based on how he singled out a surprising pass-catcher at the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Quinn was asked by Scott Abraham of 7News DC on Tuesday, June 16 which of McLaurin’s supporting acts have impressed him. The coach quickly named “Van Jefferson has been somebody that’s really caught my eye.”

Former Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans speedster Jefferson has earned Quinn’s respect for his work lined up on the outside in new offensive coordinator David Blough’s changing schemes. The nuances of the system aren’t proving difficult for Jefferson to master because Quinn also noted how the 29-year-old is “an excellent route-runner.”

Quinn’s endorsement of Jefferson rings loud at a time when the Commanders are being urged to sign almost any able-bodied 1,000-yard receiver still available in 2026 NFL free agency.

It’ll be easier to resist those calls to dip back into the market if Jefferson continues to impress. Especially since he’s not the only veteran wideout earning strong praise from Quinn.

Dan Quinn ‘Super Impressed’ by Van Jefferson, Fellow WR

Jefferson’s quick adaptation to life with the Commanders is a testament to his experience. Stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers also feature on his pro CV, meaning Jefferson has been exposed to a plethora of schemes and quarterbacks.

Vertical speed has always defined his game, evidenced by an impressive career average of 10.5 yards before catch per reception, per Pro Football Reference, but it’s significant Quinn made a point of highlighting how Jefferson is running routes in practice. The maturation of his game in this area can be key for third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who faces the challenge of making quicker reads in an offense where he’ll be under center more often and will have to briefly turn his back to defenses on play-action and bootleg passes.

Jefferson can help Daniels change his game, but it’s also a role a familiar face can play. Quinn told Abraham how returning Commanders veteran Dyami Brown is “somebody that I’ve been super impressed with.”

Brown established a rapport with Daniels during the latter’s award-winning 2024 rookie campaign. Daniels trusted Brown to get open, the way he did here against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.

Having this kind of comfort level with Brown, while at the same time trusting Jefferson’s savvy, can give Daniels what he needs to get back on track. Maybe without Quinn and general manager Adam Peters needing to add a bigger name to the wide receiver room.

Sticking with what they’ve got will be an easier sell if a younger wideout also delivers as expected.

Commanders Have Numbers to Support Terry McLaurin

McLaurin is set to enjoy an “unbelievable” change in how he’s used with Blough calling the plays, but a newcomer is also primed for a big role. Third-round 2026 NFL draft pick Antonio Williams can even emulate an All-Pro receiver in Blough’s plans.

It’s a lofty target for a rookie, but Williams has a versatile enough skill-set to make it happen. Particularly if he learns well from senior pass-catchers like McLaurin, Jefferson and Brown.

All three are well-versed in adapting to the demands of new X’s and O’s and the different throwing mechanics of multiple quarterbacks. This trio can lead a deep group also underpinned by the so far untapped potential of youthful duo Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane.

The Commanders should be excited about this group, even at a time when a four-time Pro Bowl receiver is looking for a new home. His presence won’t be needed if Washington’s current receiver corps continues to prove greater than the sum of its parts.