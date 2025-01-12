Top 5 DFS Options: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Wild Card Game

In a season that started in Brazil for both of these teams, the rematch is set to take place in the city of Brotherly love for two teams with Super Bowl aspirations.

Here is a closer look at the top 5 DFS options for the Wild Card Weekend showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

1. Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley’s 132 total yards and three scores in his Eagles debut against the Packers foreshadowed his outstanding season to come in 2024.

After being stuck in a dreadful New York Giants offense for the first six years of his NFL career, Barkley has exploded with a career year in 2024 with 2,005 rushing yards with an additional 278 receiving yards and 20 total scores in just 16 games.

The explosive plays Barkley has managed to generate this year has been nothing short of historic. Saquon has six rushing attempts that have topped 50+ yards, which proves the situation in New York amidst the Daniel Jones era was holding Barkley back – not his level of his play.

Barkley’s 3.8 yards before contact per attempt when considering his high volume of touches, which speaks to his quality vision, explosiveness, and the quality of offensive line play in front of him.

For some additional context, there are only three players in addition to Barkley who have an average of 3.8 yards before contact per attempt. Those players are Tyreik McAllister and C.J. Ham. Those players have combined for just 4 carries this year to Saquon’s 345 in 2024!

If the Eagles are going to make a return trip to the Super Bowl in the Jalen Hurts era, it will likely be on the shoulders of Saquon’s outstanding play – making him a surefire DFS play against the Packers on Sunday.

2. Jalen Hurts

The magnificence we have seen from Saquon has led to Jalen Hurts quality 2024 campaign being a bit overlooked, which includes a solid 2024 debut against this Green Bay defense that included 278 yards and two scores.

Despite a concussion costing Hurts a couple of games worth of production over the final month of the season, he still managed to run for 10+ touchdowns now for a fourth straight year while drastically improving his touchdown to interception ratio through the air from last season.

Hurts is still a safe bet to score a rushing touchdown a game – if not multiple – while providing numerous explosive plays in the passing game. His 10 passing attempts of 40+ yards is tied for 5th in the league, which pairs very well against defenses that bring in an extra defender in the box in an attempt to slow Saquon and the running game.

Hurts should be lumped in with quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Jayden Daniels as dynamic dual threat DFS options at QB for your lineup – even against a stingy Packers defense that has allowed an average of just 15.9 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs.

3. A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown’s 2024 campaign got off to a great start when he torched this Packers secondary for 119 yards and a score on five receptions back in Week 1.

Brown has managed to generate 1,000 yards receiving in every season he has been in an Eagles uniform and enters the 2024 postseason as the best big play threat in the passing game on the roster.

Brown’s 16.7 fantasy points per game in 2024 might not be as gaudy as his previous years with the Eagles, but Brown is still an elite talent at the position who is capable of big fantasy performances in big spots like this Wild Card matchup.

4. Jayden Reed

Jayden Reed’s 2024 debut against the Eagles secondary felt like a coming out party with his 138 yards and a score on four receptions back in Week 1. When you look back at this performance against a Philadelphia secondary that ended up being the stingiest unit in the league against opposing passing attacks – this should make you feel confident in deploying him this week, right?

Well, after a blistering hot start to the 2024 season, Reed became a volatile boom or bust DFS play this year.

Two of his first four games of the year consisted of 130+ yard and a score performances – which just happened to be the two games Love played during that stretch.

Unfortunately, these monster games slowed down considerably once the team started filtering the offense through Jacobs and other pass catchers started to emerge.

In fact, Reed has topped 50 yards receiving in just six of his 17 games this season, which certainly screams boom or bust in DFS.

I find Reed to still be a nice lottery ticket in tournament play and feel like he could still have a nice day against this Eagles defense with Christian Watson out of the lineup and the Packers possibly facing a negative game script, but there is some risk involved with making this pick if you decide to roll with an unpredictable Packers receiver room for your DFS lineup.

5. Josh Jacobs

Less than a year after posting a career low 3.45 yards per carry in the midst of RB28 overall finish, Josh Jacobs set a career high with 14 rushing touchdowns in his first year in Green Bay.

Well, his outstanding first year in a Packers uniform got off to a sluggish start against an Eagles defense that wound up becoming the stingiest unit in the league against opposing running backs – giving up an average of 15.1 fantasy points per game.

The touchdown production becomes even more impressive when you realize he didn’t score a single touchdown over the first four games of the season. This means he has scored 15 totals touchdowns over his last 12 games – which is out of this world TD production.

The volume will surely be there for Jacobs against the Eagles, but he faces the roughest matchup of any back on the Wild Card Weekend slate – adding some bust potential to his profile entering this contest.