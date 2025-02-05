Super Bowl 59 Total Receiving & Rushing Yards Best Bets

The Super Bowl 59 wagering menu is loaded with options from total rushing yards to cross sport bets, to national anthem and the color of the gatorade shower at the end of the game. Lets focus in on player props and highlight what we think are some of the best options to cash winning wagers for the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles…

Saquon Barkley has been an absolute monster this year running the ball for the Eagles. Barkley is only 240 rushing yards away from becoming the first player in NFL history to reach 3,000 rushing yards on the ground. Can Barkley actually get to 240 yards in this game against the Chiefs? Barkley had just one game where he eclipsed 240, that was back against the LA Rams in week 13 of the regular season where he finished with 255 rushing yards.

Even if Barkley does not reach the 3k mark, his rushing total is currently set at 112.5 rushing yards for the Super Bowl. And that is one of my favorite plays of the day.

*Total Rushing Yards: Saquon Barkley 112.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

–Barkley has gone over this total in 13 of the 19 games including both of the regular season and the playoffs.

Total Rushing Yards: Jalen Hurts 38.5 Rushing Yards (-118)

—Jalen Hurts rushing yards 8 of his last 11 games he has gone over 38.5 rushing yards.

Total Receiving Yards: Dallas Goedert Over 38.5 Yards

Dallas Goedert has been the Eagles best receiver in the three playoff games so far this year in the postseason. Which is very impressive with guys like AJ Brown and Devonta Smith on the outside at the wide receiver position. Goedert 15 catches on 18 targets for 188 receiving yards and 1 TD in the 3 playoff games this year in the playoffs. Goedert has been the definition of a security blanket for Jalen Hurts and he continues to prove that when healthy he is a legit top five tight end in the National Football League. And he is playing like it. Expect 6-8 targets in this game in New Orleans and well over 38 yards.

Honorable Mention Bets

Total Rushing Attempts: Barkley 21.5 Rushing Attempts (+102) and Patrick Mahomes to Throw One Interception (Over 0 Interceptions -110)

Another bet that stood out was another Barkley player prop. Hint: almost any Barkley player prop is a good option for this Super Bowl matchup down in New Orleans between the Chiefs and the Eagles.

Barkley OVER 21.5 Rushing Attempts (+102). Barkley has gone over 21.5 Rushing attempts in 11 games this year including both regular season and post season.

The Eagles defense has been elite all year long and a huge part in the Eagles success and reason to being the NFC champs has been winning the turnover battles each and every week.

Patrick Mahomes 1 interception or more -110

Patrick Mahomes has thrown 7 interceptions in 16 career playoff games and just ONE interception in his last 9 career playoff games. Does not seem like the best bet so far does it? But, Mahomes has not faced anything like the Eagles defense that he is about to face this year in Super Bowl 59.

The Eagles defense led by Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio have been the definition of elite all year, especially in the three playoff games. The defense has Zack Baun, a defensive player of the year finalist. Cooper Dejean and Quinyon Mitchell, both are defensive player of the year candidates for rookies, and Vic Fangio is a finalist for Assistant of the year. Jalen Carter up front is quickly becoming a second coming of Aaron Donald, and edge rusher Nolan Smith already has set the Eagles franchise record for most sacks in a postseason this year with 4.5 entering the Super Bowl. The Eagles ‘secret sauce” has been turning teams over and taking care of the football. I would expect the same thing against the Chiefs.