The stage is set for a rematch of sorts between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs are one win away from doing something unprecedented in the Super Bowl era, while the Eagles are looking to avenge their loss on the game’s biggest stage from two years ago.

In what will be a memorable game, here is a closer look at my top 5 DFS options for Super Bowl LIX.

1. Patrick Mahomes

I am going to do my best not to reflect too much on the historical significance of Patrick Mahomes’ playoff excellence with his fifth Super Bowl appearance in just his seventh season as the starting quarterback of the Chiefs, but I have to quickly acknowledge how special this man continues to be in big moments.

Mahomes delivered the goods with one of his best fantasy outings in the AFC Championship Game with 288 total yards and three total touchdowns (one passing and two rushing) against the Buffalo Bills.

Despite the Chiefs drawing an incredibly tough matchup against an Eagles defense that has been dominant throughout the majority of the 2024 NFL season, there is simply no way I can recommend fading Mahomes on the game’s biggest stage with a chance to elevate his legacy.

2. Saquon Barkley

Playoff excellence hasn’t been exclusive to Mahomes this postseason with Saquon Barkley continuing his historic 2024 campaign with three straight 100-yard rushing performances to help get the Eagles back to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three seasons.

Barkley has averaged an absurd 147.3 rushing yards per game in the playoffs and was capped off by a three-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

It is worth mentioning that these performances have come against the Commanders, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams – with only the Packers ranking inside the top 27 units in the league when it comes to effectively stopping opposing rushing attacks.

The Chiefs defense only allowed an average of 106.7 rushing yards per game – which ranked ninth in the league.

While the matchup isn’t exactly an easy one, I’m not willing to pass on Barkley in my DFS lineup when the options for the Chiefs are middling at best.

3. Jalen Hurts

When trying to identify a weakness on this Philadelphia roster, some NFL pundits have been critical of Jalen Hurts’ production in 2024. I am not one of those voices.

Hurts was outstanding against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game with 246 passing yards with a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown while adding another three rushing scores over his 10 carries to deliver a monster fantasy outing.

The last time we saw Hurts in the Super Bowl, he delivered a similar stat line with 304 yards and a score through the air to go with another 70 yards and three rushing scores on the ground. While this performance was in a losing effort, Hurts still produced an excellent fantasy performance when trying to outduel Mahomes – which may be the case again in this contest.

Mahomes certainly has the more decorated playoff resume, but Hurts is still a great fantasy option in this contest.

4. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is coming off of one of his worst statistical stat lines of his postseason career with just two receptions for 19 yards against the Bills. Yet, this isn’t enough for me to turn my back on him entering the Super Bowl.

If watched the Eagles-Commanders matchup closely this past weekend, you’d quickly realize that Zach Ertz was a fantasy force in this matchup with 11 receptions for 104 yards.

Kelce may not have the top speed he once did of two or three years ago, but if Ertz is capable of carving up this defense – who is without starting linebacker Nakobe Dean – then Kelce is still capable one final vintage performance this postseason.

5. A.J. Brown

After catching just three passes through the first two playoff games, A.J. Brown exploded for six receptions for 96 yards and a score against the Commanders.

Brown has been a slight victim of the immense success we’ve seen from Barkley and the running game this postseason, but in a game where the offense will be forced to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes – one has to imagine that Brown is going to be a pivotal part of their passing game.

Looking back to their previous Super Bowl encounter, Brown lit up this Chiefs secondary for six receptions for 96 yards and a score back when this unit still had standout CB L’Jarius Sneed on the roster.

It will be interesting to see if Brown or DeVonta Smith draws the Trent McDuffie assignment more regularly, but I’m going to give the edge to the slightly more dynamic player in this matchup.