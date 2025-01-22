Top 5 RB Options for DFS: NFL Conference Championship Round

When you look back at some of the best performances in NFL postseason history, you’ll see more than a handful of running backs appear who helped their team advance to the Super Bowl in the Conference Championship round.

Here is a closer at the top five DFS options at the RB position entering the 2024 NFL Conference Championship weekend.

1. Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley feels like he has been on a historic tear in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles after turning in another outstanding performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.

Could this hot streak continue this Sunday? Well, if Barkley’s production against the Commanders this season continues – then the answer is a definitive yes.

Saquon Barkley Stats vs. Washington Commanders This Season

Week 11: 26 carries for 146 yards and 2 TDs

Week 16: 29 carries for 150 yards and 2 TDs

The second of these two games was with Jalen Hurts out of the lineup for the majority of the matchup, which makes his 150 yards that much more impressive considering the increased attention he received from the Commanders defense.

Barkley has topped the century mark in 13 of his 18 games in an Eagles uniform and should be setup for another monster outing against a Washington defense that just gave up 105 rushing yards and two scores on just 14 carries to Jahmyr Gibbs on Saturday.

2. James Cook

The yardage totals may not have been eye-popping for Buffalo Bills running back James Cook in his first encounter with the Kansas City Chiefs stingy defense, but his 19.7 fantasy points were more than adequate.

Cook produced two scores over his 14 touches back in Week 11, but just 27 total yards. This speaks to how stout this Kansas City unit was this year against opposing fantasy backs – allowing a league best 16.6 fantasy points per game to opposing ball carriers.

Cook has 187 rushing yards and a score through two games this postseason and is projected to be the leading ball carrier for the Buffalo ground game entering this showdown of two titans in the AFC.

Admittedly, Ty Johnson and Ray Davis have both involved in some capacity this postseason too – but Cook has been the team’s most productive rusher this season. Expect Cook to generate a few explosive plays against a defense that just gave up 88 rushing yards and a score to Joe Mixon in the Divisional Round.

3. Brian Robinson Jr.

The production from Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. this season has been a bit unsteady but he has managed to find his footing in the postseason.

Robinson is coming off of a solid fantasy outing against the Detroit Lions with 77 rushing yards and two scores on 15 carries to lead the Commanders ground game.

Sure, Robinson’s involvement in the passing game hasn’t been consistent, but his healthy volume in the rushing game does give him some upside – even in a tough matchup against a stingy Eagles defense that allowed an average of just 16.7 fantasy points per game against opposing backs.

Robinson produced just 87 rushing yards and a score over his 26 carries against Philly this year, but still projects as a solid volume play entering this contest.

4. Kareem Hunt

Fantasy managers who were excited by Isiah Pacheco’s strong start to the 2024 NFL season have likely felt a bit frustrated by the continued presence of Kareem Hunt in Kansas City.

Well, don’t let your emotions cloud your judgement when investing in a Kansas City running back this weekend because Hunt is clear top fantasy option entering their matchup against the Bills.

Hunt found the end zone against the Texans on Saturday on one of his carries for 44 yards, which outproduced Pacheco’s 18 yards by a wide margin.

When the Chiefs get near the goal line, Hunt is clearly the preferred option. Additionally, Hunt was effective against the Bills on the ground back in Week 11 with 60 yards on 14 carries.

If you are going to roll the dice on a Chiefs’ RB, then Hunt is your best bet.

5. Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler’s elite fantasy RB status may be in the rearview mirror, but he has proven he still has some juice left in the tank as a complimentary piece of this Commanders backfield.

Ekeler produced 88 total yards on just 10 touches against the Lions on Saturday, which provided the Washington offense with an efficienct and versatile option out of the backfield.

Additionally, Ekeler caught eight passes for 89 yards against the Eagles back in Week 11, which was his third highest fantasy outing of the season.

Ekeler isn’t likely to produce any short yardage scores with both Robinson, Jayden Daniels and even Jeremy McNichols gobbling up many of the short yardage looks – but a negative game script could produce an expanded role in the passing game for the reliable vet.