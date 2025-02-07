Top Game Props & Longshot Parlays for Super Bowl LIX

The Super Bowl can produce some wildly unpredictable game scripts and moments with everything at stake for two teams in search of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. This unpredictability combined with Vegas oddsmakers placing betting lines to highly difficult outcomes to predict can create some opportunities for sportsbook enthusiasts to potentially cash-in on these plethora of prop play options.

Here are some of my top game props and parlays for Super Bowl LIX.

Triple Crown

Jalen Hurts/ Travis Kelce / Jalen Hurts to finish with most passing/receiving/rushing yards in Super Bowl LIX (+30000)

The Kansas City Chiefs tend to spread the ball around offensively, making it very tricky to identify who could go off in any given contest.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles have a pretty clearly established pecking order for who they want to get the ball to. Saquon Barkley being the first option and A.J. Brown being the second.

Yet, if the Chiefs stingy defense makes a conscious effort to completely limit Barkley’s impact as a runner on the game by loading the box or if the Eagles face a negative game script early in this contest – then Jalen Hurts could very well lead this team in passing and rushing yardage. After all, he accomplished that exact same feat the last time these two teams faced off in the Super Bowl.

Additionally, the Kansas City Chiefs leading rusher is Kareem Hunt, who hasn’t exactly been putting up gaudy stat line in 2024. Of course, Hurts will still have to outduel Patrick Mahomes in the passing yardage category for a second straight Super Bowl – but it is certainly plausible with a negative game script.

While I do believe a negative game script would lead to Hurts throwing for the yards in this game, I think one player who could have a monster game through the air for the Chiefs is Travis Kelce. That name shouldn’t come as a surprise, but his lackluster performance in the AFC Championship Game has likely pushed his value down a bit, which has inflated this line to an insane +30000 if Kelce manages to produce a stat line similar to Zach Ertz in the NFC Championship game – which was 104 yards over 11 receptions for a veteran tight end who has a similar skill set to Kelce at this point of their respective careeers.

Another reason to believe Kelce could sneakily finish as the game’s leading receiver while Hurts leads this contest in passing yardage is because the Eagles simply have better ancillary options to spread the ball around to than the Chiefs. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are all quality options who I expect to be involved in the passing attack, which does cap all of their ceilings a bit more than Kelce, who is competing with a unique weapon like Xavier Worthy and two veteran pass catchers in Hollywood Brown and DeAndre Hopkins who haven’t been involved very much in the passing game this postseason.

Successful Two Point Conversion (Yes +250)

In a day and age where analytics tend to see teams attempt two point conversions in a multitude of spots, I could certainly see one of these two teams successfully converting a two point conversion in this Super Bowl.

The Chiefs converted one last week in a closely contested AFC Championship Game and the Washington Commanders converted one in the NFC Championship Game too.

Hurts successfully ran for a two point conversion in their previous Super Bowl encounter, which has me willing to take this shot.