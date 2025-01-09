Top 5 DFS Options at WR Entering the 2024 NFL Postseason

The WR position always tends to be among the most unpredictable in DFS contests with both high-end elite playmakers and low volume big play threats giving contestants a wide range of options to choose from when constructing their lineup.

Here is a closer look at the top 5 DFS options at the WR position entering the 2024 NFL postseason:

1. Justin Jefferson

After watching Sam Darnold register a borderline MVP caliber season, we saw him lay an egg in the regular season finale with home field advantage on the line, which is why some fantasy managers were a bit hesitant to trust an elite talent like Justin Jefferson entering the 2024 season.

I’m here to tell you that I have no hesitation trusting Jefferson in my DFS lineup entering the playoffs.

Any passionate football fan could like go on for days about the greatness we’ve seen from Justin Jefferson through the first years of his NFL career. Five seasons. Five 1,000 yard campaigns. A minimum of five receiving scores every single season.

The explosive 100-yard outings may not be coming at the same rate we saw from him back in 2022, but you don’t generate 100 receptions for 1,479 yards and 10 scores without seeing consistent volume in the passing game – which Jefferson is sure to see this postseason.

Jefferson is an elite fantasy performer and should be considered for your lineup whenever available in DFS.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown

Speaking of players who are off to an outstanding start to their pro career, Amon-Ra St. Brown has just secured his third consecutive 100+ reception, 1,100+ yards campaign of his young career.

His targets did drop from 164 to 134 this season with the emergence of Jameson Williams, but it was counteracted by a career high 12 receiving scores – which matters considerably when you realize the Detroit Lions defensive struggles could produce high scoring affairs where Jared Goff could be asked to throw the ball 45+ times a game.

When the Lions are forced to throw the ball, St. Brown is the model of consistency but is capable of exploding for 10+ catches for 100+ yards when called upon – which he did three separate times in 2024.

St. Brown’s formation versatility combined with his physicality at the catchpoint makes him a special weapon in the big slot of an explosive and highly productive offense.

The Lions have produced more trips to the red zone than any other team in the NFL this season, which is another area of the field where St. Brown is heavily utilized. He was the second in the league with Ja’Marr Chase for the league in red zone targets at 26 through Week 16.

Regardless of the game script, the Lions offense is simply scoring machine – which makes St. Brown a great DFS option regardless of the matchup.

3. A.J. Brown

The annual A.J. Brown drama may have surfaced briefly during his third campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, he still managed to generate a third consecutive 1,000 yard season in 2024 – despite playing just 13 games this year.

Brown still managed to produce five 100-yard outings in the new Kellen Moore offensive scheme, which came to fruition with his 16.1 yards per catch as an explosive playmaker in this offense to compliment the dynamic rushing duo of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

Injuries to Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith saw the offense rely heavily on Brown, but was still a productive option regardless of whether they were in the lineup in 2024.

Whether the Eagles are in a positive or negative game script, Brown should be a productive fantasy force for your DFS lineup entering the 2024 postseason.

4. Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua didn’t exactly post a monster year after his historic rookie campaign, but he has still been an elite option in full-PPR formats when on the field in 2024.

Need proof? Nacua is averaging 18.8 fantasy points per game (PPG) in full-PPR formats this season, which puts him as the WR5 on a PPG basis in 2024.

Nacua’s 79 receptions for 990 yards on 106 targets over 11 games of action puts him at an average of 7 receptions for 90 yards on just under 10 targets per game, which makes him an elite DFS option entering the postseason.

5. Nico Collins

Different postseason, same story for Nico Collins. He enters the playoffs as the clear cut top option for C.J. Stroud in the passing game after injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell this year.

Collins has been a big fantasy producer on a per game basis, where he ranks with 17.6 points per contest in full-PPR formats.

One could make the argument that Collins receiving extra attention from opposing defenses could impact his efficiency, but that hasn’t really slowed him down before in his time with Stroud under center.

Collins has gone over for over five receptions or 70 yards receiving in over 60% of his games played in 2024, which makes him one of the safer DFS options paired with an elite ceiling regardless of matchup.