Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs Drops Hint on $96 Million Receiver Trade

Trevon Diggs is sure to know that his recent tweets about Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs will prompt plenty of Dallas Cowboys rumors. Trevon just so happens to be Stefon’s brother and is offering a completely unbiased analysis of the Bills’ current struggles.

Jokes aside, the Cowboys star took to Twitter dropping a hint that it is time for his brother to get traded.

“Man 14 Gotta get up outta there 😫😭,” Trevon tweeted on November 13, 2023.

Less than 24 hours after the post, Trevon’s tweet already eclipsed four million views. Trevon then doubled down by appearing to subtweet Josh Allen with a subsequent message. Allen has thrown an interception in six straight games and is on pace to post a career high with 11 picks through Week 10.

“Let’s not forget, he didn’t start going off till bro got there,” Trevon added on November 14.

Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs Would ‘Love’ to Play With Buffalo Bills Star Stefon Diggs

Ive always wanted to play on the same team as my brother. — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) March 26, 2022

This is a Cowboys news story not just because Trevon is the team’s star corner. In the past, the defender has pushed for the Cowboys to make a move for Stefon.

“Ive always wanted to play on the same team as my brother,” Trevon noted in a series of March 26, 2022 tweets. “14 to dallas would be 🔥.”

To be clear, it is a major stretch to go from a player’s tweet to assuming the front office will make a deal for the receiver. There is also no indication that the Bills are willing to trade the playmaker.

Stefon just signed a contract extension with Buffalo last offseason. The star inked a four-year, $96 million contract with the Bills that runs through 2027.

Bills Rumors: The Cowboys Are Likely Priced Out of a Possible Stefon Diggs Trade

Trevon Diggs posted an edit of Stefon Diggs in a Dallas Cowboys jersey on his Instagram story. (via @TrevonDiggs) pic.twitter.com/uAy1L3KSOw — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 16, 2023

This is a lot of money for the Cowboys to take on with CeeDee Lamb due for a sizable raise in the coming years. Stefon is slated to have an $18.5 million salary along with a $27.8 million cap hit in 2024. This is why Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher joins us in labeling a Cowboys deal for Stefon as “impractical.”

“This is not the Diggs brothers’ first rodeo,” Fisher detailed on November 14. “Stefon has been displeased in Buffalo before, and Trevon, presently injured and out for the year for the 6-3 Cowboys, has called for him to be traded to Dallas before.

“That is, as we have detailed often, has been rather impractical, cap-wise – and now, the trade deadline having passed, it’s now rather impossible … until next offseason, anyway, when this $27 million APY receiver could in theory engineer his way out of Buffalo.”

The Dallas Cowboys Could Be in the Wide Receiver Market in 2024

CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup all had big days against the New York Giants, obviously. But they each notably had a reception of at least 30 yards. Everybody ate and everybody got big scoops. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 13, 2023

The Cowboys could address the receiver position this offseason given the inconsistent production of Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks. Dallas would likely be in the market for more affordable options than the Bills three-time Pro Bowler.

Both Gallup and Cooks are trending in a positive direction which would help their case to have a long-term future in Dallas. Cooks and Gallup are under contract for 2024, but the Cowboys have an out in both deals. It would be less than ideal to release either player given the steep dead cap hit each receiver holds.