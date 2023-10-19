Cowboys Named Trade Destination for ‘Disgruntled’ 23-Year-Old Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys could make sense as an ideal landing spot for a disgruntled wide receiver.

As suggested by CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, the Cowboys are one of five teams he names as potential trade destinations for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. The former second-round draft pick has been largely underutilized through his three seasons in Carolina, with his best season coming last year when he posted 28 receptions for 490 receiving yards and one touchdown during the 2022 season.

DeArdo argues that the Cowboys’ offense has struggled to score points in recent weeks, posting just 10 points against the San Francisco 49ers and 20 points against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“The Cowboys are always seemingly open to adding a new piece to the offense,” writes DeArdo. “Dallas may be specifically interested in Marshall due to the offense’s recent struggles; Mike McCarthy’s offense scored just 10 points in San Francisco in Week 5 and worked hard to get 20 points on the board in Los Angeles on Monday night. One of the issues has been the Cowboys receiving corps’ lack of production sans CeeDee Lamb, who has 16 more receptions than the team’s second-leading wideout, Michael Gallup.”

Terrace Marshall Given Permission to Seek Trade: Report

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Marshall has been given permission to seek a trade before the deadline on October 31.

“Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has received permission to seek a trade, per sources,” writes Fowler. “Carolina has discussed the matter with agent Vince Taylor as the player seeks a more prominent role. He’s welcome back if no trade found. Former second-round pick has 104 catches, 742 yards and one touchdown since 2021.”

In five games played this season, Marshall holds totals of just 16 receptions for 114 receiving yards (7.1 yards per reception).

However, the 23-year-old Marshall possesses solid size at 6-foot-2 and was a highly-touted receiver coming out of LSU. In fact, Marshall played with fellow future star receivers in Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, helping lead the Tigers to a national championship at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

During Marshall’s final season at LSU in 2020, he posted 10 receiving touchdowns. In other words, he could give the Cowboys a potential red zone target that they could use.

Cowboys’ Receiving Weapons Have Disappointed in 2023

With the exception of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys’ receiving weapons have largely been invisible this season. While Brandin Cooks finally showed up with a solid four-catch, 36-yard, one-touchdown performance in the 20-17 win over the Chargers — he scored Dallas’ final touchdown in the fourth quarter — he had largely been a non-factor in his debut season with the Cowboys.

Prior to his performance against the Chargers, Cooks had posted nine receptions for 73 receiving yards in four games.

The Cowboys’ other primary receiving weapons, Michael Gallup and tight end Jake Ferguson, have also been disappointments. Gallup has posted just 18 receptions for 204 receiving yards with zero touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, Ferguson has posted just 21 receptions for 190 receiving yards and one touchdown.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cooks has posted just a 59.7 offensive grade while Gallup has posted just a 59.6 offensive grade this season — both underwhelming grades.

As a former second-round draft pick, Marshall is affordable — he’s owed just $1.1 million this year and $1.4 million next year.

If the Cowboys are really not confident in their current receiving weapons, pulling off a trade while giving up a low draft pick in exchange for Marshall is not a bad idea.