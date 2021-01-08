Cowboys Sign Familiar Veteran QB to Futures Deal

The Dallas Cowboys cannot quit Cooper Rush.

Rush, the soon-to-be fifth-year NFL quarterback, was among 14 players whom the Cowboys inked to reserves/futures deal after last Sunday’s regular-season finale, the team announced.

Rush signed to Dallas’ practice squad on Oct. 29 after QB Andy Dalton, starting for the injured Dak Prescott, sustained a concussion. He was promoted to the active roster on Nov. 9, serving as the temporary No. 2 behind rookie Ben DiNucci for the Cowboys’ Week 9 loss to Pittsburgh. He reverted to the practice squad following the defeat.

Of course, Rush originally was added by Dallas in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. He was Dak Prescott’s understudy for three seasons, and aside from three pass attempts as a rookie, never appeared in a regular-season game.

He re-upped with the Cowboys this offseason via his restricted free agent tender, worth $2.13 million for 2020. He was considered a shoo-in for backup duties behind Prescott until the club drafted DiNucci and brought aboard Dalton, an indisputable upgrade at the position.

Rush was waived shortly after Dalton’s signing. The 26-year-old quickly landed on his feet, however, reuniting with fired Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who became the Giants’ offensive coordinator. Rush was released at final cuts and re-signed to New York’s taxi squad, from which he was chopped on Sept. 29.

The futures deal means Rush, 27, will be carried on the offseason roster through spring minicamps and Organized Team Activities and into training camp. There’s a decent chance he sticks around as Prescott and Dalton are both impending unrestricted free agents. The Cowboys anticipate retaining the former while allowing the latter to explore greener pastures.

Other Signees

In addition to Rush, the Cowboys had 13 players put pen to paper: offensive tackles Eric Smith, Isaac Alarcon and William Sweet; wide receivers Jon’Vea Johnson, Chris Lacy and Aaron Parker; tight end Cole Hikutini; centers Adam Redmond and Marcus Henry; defensive tackle Walter Palmore; linebacker Ladarius Hamilton; and defensive backs Saivion Smith and Kemon Hall.

Most of these players ended the 2020 campaign on Dallas’ practice squad, from which they were elevated. Some, like Redmond, saw extensive time on the active roster due to injuries.

Starter Contemplating Retirement: Report

Tyrone Crawford almost certainly played his final snap with the Cowboys, and perhaps even his final NFL snap. The veteran defensive end and impending free agent is mulling retirement, according to SI’s Mike Fisher, who reported on Crawford prior to last Sunday’s finale — a 23-19 defeat to the Giants that officially eliminated Dallas from playoff contention.

The Cowboys surprisingly retained Crawford for the 2020 campaign despite his $9.1 million salary-cap number and acquisition of defensive linemen Gerald McCoy, Everson Griffen, and Bradlee Anae as rotating (would-be) bookends to $105 million pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.

Crawford appeared in all 16 games, making three starts, but registered just seven solo tackles, four quarterback hits, and two sacks across 445 defensive snaps (40.27%). He was used in a rotation with Anae, Dorance Armstrong, and Ron’Dell Carter after McCoy was lost to injury and Griffen was traded.

