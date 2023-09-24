Insider Teases Possible Cowboys Trade: ‘Lots of Ifs’

The Dallas Cowboys have a decision to make at cornerback with Trevon Diggs lost for the season with an ACL injury. ESPN’s Todd Archer believes if the Cowboys explore a potential trade for a veteran corner, the player would likely need to be a free agent in 2024. Dallas made a similar move acquiring Stephon Gilmore over the offseason who will hit free agency after the season.

“It’s a massive, massive if but only way I see the Cowboys dealing for a quality corner – if they even need one – is that the guy will be a free agent after this season,” Archer tweeted on September 22, 2023. “Lot of ifs there but I don’t believe they want to have money tied into a player for ‘24 and beyond.”

Archer’s tone indicates Dallas will likely see what they have with their current depth at the position. DaRon Bland is expected to start opposite Gilmore with veteran Jourdan Lewis sliding into the slot coverage role.

Jerry Jones on Trevon Diggs’ Injury: ‘You Don’t Replace These Irreplaceable Players’

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones labeled Diggs as “irreplaceable,” something indicative of the five-year, $97 million contract the team signed the defender to this offseason. Jones also sounded confident in the team’s depth at the position. Lewis was a popular name mentioned as a potential cut candidate throughout the offseason, but Dallas opted to retain the corner.

“You can’t do that [replace Diggs]. That’s just not real,” Jones said during a September 22 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece.” “That’s like saying, ‘I want to be Tom Cruise.’ You don’t replace these irreplaceable players.

“… The facts are that we do have depth. We don’t have depth with somebody with his unique abilities, but we’ve got depth relative to playing the position.”

The Dallas Cowboys Are Being Mentioned as a Potential Landing Spot for Ex-New Orleans Saints Corner Bradley Roby

Heavy Sports’ Evan Reier explored the idea of the Cowboys signing veteran Bradley Roby. The defender was released by the Saints as the team finalized their 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

“So disappointing. What a fun defense that’s been to watch the first two weeks,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell tweeted on September 21. “Wonder if the Cowboys call Bradley Roby, who has been a free agent after being cut by the Saints at the end of camp.”

The good part of this possible move is the signing would not cost Dallas a future draft pick since Roby is a free agent. Longtime Cowboys starter Anthony Brown is also a free agent after a brief stint with the 49ers. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that Brown is not being considered as a potential replacement option.

“And no this [Brown] is not an option I’m told,” Slater detailed on Twitter on September 21.

The Dallas Cowboys Could Stick With Their Current Roster Rather Than Make a Trade

Former Dallas scout Bryan Broaddus believes there is no need for Cowboys fans to panic. Broaddus noted that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn can help the team find creative solutions to help make up for Diggs’ absence.

“I have confidence in Bland. I have confidence in Lewis from the work I’ve seen,” Broaddus explained on the September 22 edition of the “Love of the Star” podcast. “I have confidence in Dan Quinn. I have confidence in [cornerbacks coach] Al Harris. I have confidence in [defensive passing game coordinator] Joe Whitt. I have confidence in all of those guys.