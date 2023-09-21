Cowboys Dealing With Another Injury to a Pro Bowler Starter

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with more bad news as starting center Tyler Biadasz is working through a hamstring injury. This update comes after star cornerback Trevon Diggs was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

“Center Tyler Biadasz was a limited participant, too,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken wrote on September 21.”He has a hamstring injury and, like Diggs, was scheduled for an MRI after practice, a person familiar with his situation said.

“The Cowboys have less depth there. Brock Hoffman, on the practice squad, would start in Glendale, Ariz., if Biadasz cannot go. A second practice-squad player likely would need to be elevated Saturday to serve as Hoffman’s backup. Sean Harlow would make sense. The versatile interior lineman spent training camp with the Giants.”

Dallas Cowboys Center Tyler Biadasz’s Injury Is Not Believed to Be Serious

The September 21 Cowboys practice proved to be particularly brutal with the Cowboys sustaining injuries to at least two starters. All indications are that Biadasz’s injury is not nearly as severe as Diggs.

“Cowboys’ Pro-Bowl center Tyler Biadasz hurt his hamstring during today’s practice and is undergoing an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on September 21. “Another source said, ‘Tyler will be OK.’”

Biadasz was named to his first Pro Bowl last season starting in 16 contests for Dallas. The center is in the final season of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract.

Trevon Diggs Sustained the ACL Injury During 1-on-1 Drills

The pressing news of the day continues to be the loss of Diggs for the season. Dallas is expected to have DaRon Bland start opposite of Stephon Gilmore with veteran Jourdan Lewis being a strong candidate to play the slot corner role. Diggs sustained the injury during one-on-one drills.

“The Cowboys fear that Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero said in a series of September 21 tweets. “Trevon Diggs’ injury happened during a 1-on-1 drill. Just awful, and a huge loss for the Dallas D. An MRI already confirmed Trevon Diggs’ injury, per source. He’s done for the season.”

Dak Prescott on Trevon Diggs’ Injury: ‘Hoping for the Best, Simple as That’

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke briefly about Diggs’ injury but declined to go into specifics. It is important to note that Prescott’s comments came prior to news breaking that Diggs would miss the rest of the season.

“I’m not going to speak on anything,” Prescott said on September 21, per Gehlken. “It’s way too early. I guess some of you saw him leaving the field. Prayers. Hoping for the best, simple as that.”

It will be worth watching to see if Dallas will make additional roster moves to help address the injuries. Dallas did trade Kelvin Joseph to the Dolphins in exchange for former first-round corner Noah Igbinoghene prior to Week 1.

The offseason acquisition of Gilmore continues to look more prudent as the season goes on. Dallas looks to keep their winning streak going as the Cowboys take on Arizona in Week 3.