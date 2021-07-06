New Rumor Points to Cowboys Trade for Ravens Starting G

It would “make sense” for the Dallas Cowboys to acquire offensive guard Ben Powers from the Baltimore Ravens, shoring up a “major liability — the interior offensive line — ahead of the 2021 NFL season, John Owning of the Dallas Morning News recently posited.

Owning suggested Dallas surrender a late-round draft pick in exchange for Powers, who may be the odd man out of Baltimore’s OG competition this summer. If so, the Cowboys could add the 24-year-old as premium depth behind starters Zack Martin and Connor Williams, supplanting incumbent backups Connor McGovern, Brandon Knight, and Matt Farniok.

“While Powers isn’t likely to start in Dallas either, a starting spot could be opening up soon, as left guard Connor Williams is scheduled to become a free agent after this season,” Owning wrote. “If Williams does leave, then Powers would likely compete with McGovern for the starting LG gig in 2022, which should be an easier competition to win than the one he’s currently in with the Ravens.

“It’s not a flashy move, but trading a late-round pick for Ben Powers would certainly be a savvy one.”

Background on Powers

A 2019 fourth-round choice, the Oklahoma product has played in 17 career games for the Ravens. He made all 16 regular-season appearances in 2020, starting seven games and helping power the club’s Lamar Jackson-led attack to a Divisional Round playoff berth. Owning noted that Powers “performed well” amid Baltimore’s 34-17 trouncing of the Cowboys last December.

“The third-year guard was thrust into a starting role last year when injuries hit Baltimore’s offensive line, and he performed admirably given the circumstances,” he wrote. “I was especially impressed watching Powers last year against the Cowboys.

“Given that Powers was primarily backup with just two starts prior to playing Dallas, I thought that he’d be a weak point upfront for the Ravens that the Cowboys could take advantage of. However, that didn’t turn out to be the case, as Powers performed well and helped Baltimore’s dominant ground game run all over Dallas’ porous run defense.”

Powers (6-4, 310) was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-Big 12 selection during his time in Norman. Though inexperienced, he’s a “powerful guard who can vertically displace” opposing defenders and “reliable in pass protection,” according to Owning. “He gave little more than one pressure per game as a starter last year for the Ravens.”

