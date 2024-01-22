Cowboys Could Lose Starting CB in Free Agency: ‘Too Expensive’

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of players they’d like to keep going into 2024, but even Dallas can’t afford to keep all their best players. Considering the Cowboys will have to make changes just to get underneath the salary cap, the potential departure of Stephon Gilmore shouldn’t be too surprising.

Spotrac states that the Cowboys are projected to be $11 million over the cap in 2024 as things stand. That’s why Sports Illustrated’s Mike D’Abate believes the team may not hand Gilmore a second contract.

“Dallas is entering the new league year with the intent of clearing cap space,” D’Abate wrote. “And may look to allocate that money to greater positions of need… Given [DaRon] Bland’s emergence, along with his far-more palatable $1.06 million cap number, keeping Gilmore in the Cowboys fold may ultimately be too expensive for their liking heading into 2024.”

For context, Gilmore was paid $9.98 million in 2023 for his services. He may not require quite the same pay in 2024, but it’s hard to imagine him taking a big pay cut. Gilmore had a solid season in 2023 and showed that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Gilmore Has Best Season Since 2019

At one point, Gilmore was arguably the best corner in the NFL. While with the New England Patriots, Gilmore was a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and 2019. Gilmore was still performing at a high level in the years between, but his first season with the Cowboys was his best in years.

For starters, he started all regular-season games for the first time since 2019. PFR also shows that he brought down two interceptions, forced a fumble and registered 13 passes defended. The 13 PDs is his highest total since 2019, and his 54 solo tackles are the most of his career.

Cowboys fans also saw him step up in a less-than-ideal situation. After Trevon Diggs‘ season was ended prematurely, Gilmore was required to be the No. 1 CB and he did well all things considered.

With all that said, it makes complete sense for Gilmore to look for another sizable contract. Spotrac believes his market value calls for a $11 million deal, but that may be a number that Dallas just can’t get to.

How Cowboys Can Open Up Cap Space

While the Cowboys will be tight on cap space to start the league year, they are far from stuck. The problem is just figuring out how and where to save money.

In terms of releasing players, WR Michael Gallup, LB Leighton Vander Esch and P Bryan Unger are names to watch. Releasing Gallup after June 1 frees up $9.5 million, while the Cowboys could get $5.5 million from Esch and Unger being let go.

That gets the Cowboys under the cap, at least. But they could also restructure various deals, which has been a strategy in the past. With that move in mind, guard Zack Martin stands out.

If Dallas commits to a base salary conversion with Martin, they can save up to $13.4 million. One of the other big contracts they could try converting is DE Demarcus Lawrence’s deal. They could keep the soon-to-be 32-year-old, but save $7 million toward the cap with a conversion.