Cowboys Get Grim Update on Trevon Diggs’ Injury: ‘Huge Loss’

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with a major blow as star cornerback Trevon Diggs was spotted on crutches following a September 21, 2023 practice. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Diggs sustained a torn ACL and is done for the season.

“The #Cowboys fear that Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero said in a series of September 21 tweets. “Trevon Diggs’ injury happened during a 1-on-1 drill. Just awful, and a huge loss for the Dallas D. An MRI already confirmed Trevon Diggs’ injury, per source. He’s done for the season.”

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott declined to elaborate on Diggs’ injury except to admit that he is “hoping for the best.” Prescott’s comments came prior to news breaking about Diggs being out for the season.

“Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs suffered a leg injury today in practice,” ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted on September 21. “He is currently being evaluated. Diggs was seen on crutches after practice. Dak Prescott: ‘Couple of you saw him leaving the field. So prayers; hoping for the best. Simple as that.’”

Who Will Start in Place of Trevon Diggs for the Dallas Cowboys?

The silver lining is the Cowboys do have some depth at cornerback but no replacement option will to Diggs’ level. Veteran Jourdan Lewis remains on the roster despite months of rumors about the corner being a potential cap casualty.

Lewis could be a candidate to be back in the starting rotation alongside Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland. That is if Lewis is able suit up as the corner has been recovering from a season-ending Lisfranc injury sustained last October.

“Cowboys fears are confirmed. DaRon Bland will now start opposite of Stephon Gilmore,” The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore tweeted on September 21. “Jourdan Lewis will take over the slot.”

Dallas Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs Signed a 5-Year, $97 Million Contract Extension

The good news for Diggs is his long-term future is already secure after signing a mega-extension over the offseason. Diggs inked a five-year, $97 million contract extension prior to training camp.

This presents its own challenges as Diggs’ cap figure jumps up from his rookie deal to this lucrative new contract. According to Spotrac, Diggs’ cap hit for 2023 is $5.8 million, a number that will go up to $16.2 million next season. Diggs noted that he did not feel added pressure to change his leadership style following his sizable raise.

“I feel like you I’m [going to] always be competitive in my own way,” Diggs explained to reporters on July 27. “Whether it’s a little chatter here and there. Whether it’s not saying anything at all and just going out there and performing and just expecting people to follow how I’m playing. So, I’m not going to change who I am.

“I’m still going to be the same person. I’m always going to be a helping hand. It’s not like I don’t talk to people or anything like that. I talk to people. I talk to my peers if they ask for help [or] they need anything, I’m always here. I’m just to myself sometimes. So, I try to lead in different ways.”