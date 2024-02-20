Cowboys’ Tyron Smith Named ‘Best Fit’ for Super Bowl Favorite

Tyron Smith is currently the longest-tenured player on the Dallas Cowboys roster, but he could be on the cusp of changing zip codes when free agency begins.

Smith, 33, remains one of the more consistent offensive tackles in the sport, and according to Pro Football Focus, surrendered just one sack in 847 snaps during a stellar 2023 campaign. That level of consistent dominance will make Smith one of the most coveted free agents, should the Cowboys fail to re-sign him prior to the new league year beginning on March 13.

Even after winning two consecutive Super Bowls, the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled to protect Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ blindside, so ESPN projects the reigning champs as Smith’s best fit this offseason.

“The availability concerns for Smith are real,” Matt Bowen writes for ESPN. “He has missed 33 games over the past four seasons with the Cowboys. But when healthy, Smith is a detailed technician with the physical demeanor to win on the edge. And he would absolutely upgrade the left tackle position for the Chiefs, limiting pass-rushers and keeping the throwing platform clean for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.”

This past season, Chiefs left tackle Donovan Smith won his second Super Bowl ring but allowed two sacks and 42 total pressures, as Pro Football Focus points out.

If Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is looking for a veteran anchor along the offensive line, luring Smith away from the Cowboys could be high on Kansas City’s offseason to-do list.

Why Tyron Smith to Chiefs Makes Sense

General manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs have not shied away from spending big money on veteran offensive tackles in recent seasons, even if on short-term deals.

Donovan Smith’s deal signed on May 10, 2023, was a one-year pact worth $3 million, and it came on the heels of spending $20.04 million over two years on veteran tackle Orlando Brown. Spending big on Tyron Smith fits the profile of how the Chiefs have addressed the offensive tackle position under Veach.

As Spotrac points out, Smith could command a one-year deal worth upwards of $7.4 million for the 2024 season, which would make him the 18th-highest-paid left tackle in the NFL.

Given that the Chiefs are currently projected to have $15.2 million in cap space before restructuring any veteran contracts or moving on from high-priced players, a deal akin to Smith’s projection is much easier to accommodate under the cap for Kansas City compared to the Cowboys, who find themselves $19.7 million over the cap.

Is a Tyron Smith-Cowboys Reunion Possible?

Whether the Cowboys can find a way to sign quarterback Dak Prescot to a long-term extension, to lower his cap number, extend dynamic wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and figure out keeping Smith is a priority remains to be seen. Especially given the dire salary cap straits Jerry Jones must work through this offseason.

However, it sounds like Smith has no intention to retire this offseason, and would prefer to finish his career in a Cowboys uniform.

“Tyron Smith, the longest-tenured player on the Cowboys, wants to play another season with the team, a person familiar with his thinking told The Dallas Morning News,” Watkins said. “Smith, 33, becomes an unrestricted free agent this spring and there is uncertainty about a return.”

Entering his 14th season, Smith remains one of the most consistent offensive tackles in the league, but the Cowboys will likely face stiff competition to keep him in place in 2024.