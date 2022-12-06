Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Helping Recruit NFL Star to Cowboys

The Dallas Mavericks have had a fairly up-and-down season thus far. As of now, however, they’ve won two games in a row and have a 12-11 record. That places them in 10th place in the Western Conference standings.

But they aren’t the only team in Dallas that fans are focused on at the moment. The Dallas Cowboys have title hopes, and after the Mavericks’ win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, Luka Doncic said he “tried” to recruit free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys.

“I tried, I tried,” Doncic told reporters after the game when they asked whether or not he tried to recruit Beckham. “I tried. After the game, I saw him, so, hopefully. I can’t say nothing, but… go Cowboys.”

Luka Doncic was asked if he helped the Cowboys' Odell Beckham Jr. recruiting efforts: "I tried, I tried… After the game, I saw him. Hopefully. I can't say nothing… Go Cowboys." pic.twitter.com/bk1n9WYXyM — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) December 6, 2022

Doncic’s recruitment pitch came on the same night as an impressive win over the West-leading Suns, as Dallas took home a 130-111 win. The Slovenian superstar put up incredible numbers, dropping 33 points, six rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 shooting from three-point range.

As for Beckham, he hasn’t played in an NFL game this year, but he won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season. He was waived after appearing in six games with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Rams.

In his 14 games last season, Beckham hauled in 44 receptions on 82 targets, amassing 537 reception yards and five touchdowns. All of his touchdowns came as a part of the Rams, and in the playoffs, he added two touchdowns, including one in the Super Bowl.

Proposed Trade Sees Doncic Get Co-Star

The Cowboys aren’t the only Dallas team that should be focused on recruiting, though. Doncic could use some help on the Mavericks, and in a trade proposed by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, he would get some in the form of current Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

Here’s a full outline of the proposed deal:

Mavericks receive: LaVine

Bulls receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans, 2027 first-round pick

Zach LaVine finished with a season-high vs. the Kings. 41 points

16-28 shooting

8 rebounds

4 steals pic.twitter.com/qoHp2LgZSJ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 5, 2022

LaVine would give the Mavericks a second star to pair next to Doncic. The guard has appeared in 19 of the Bulls’ 23 games so far this year, playing 34.3 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 42.2% shooting from the floor and 35.1% shooting from behind the three-point arc.

Mavericks Urged to Target Injured Scorer

The Bulls guard isn’t the only player linked to the Mavericks in trade proposals. In a separate article, Buckley also suggested that the Mavericks take a look at trading for Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

“The fact that even Dončić’s bag isn’t deep enough to prop this attack into the top 10 speaks to the dearth of steady scoring and shot-creation around him,” Buckley wrote. “Dallas desperately needs more variety in its Luka-centric system, and Bogdanović could add exactly that—if he can ever find his way back from offseason knee surgery.”

Bogdanovic has only appeared in one game for the Hawks this season, as he dealt with an injury for most of the year. But when he’s at his best, he would be a nice scorer for Dallas to pair alongside Doncic.