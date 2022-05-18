Broncos Can Look Forward to Spirited Joint Practice With Cowboys

The Denver Broncos will hold a joint preseason practice with the Dallas Cowboys on August 11, news that was first reported by Jori Epstein from USA Today.

The Cowboys will hold joint training camp practices with the Chargers and Broncos, source tells @usatodaysports. Scheduled to practice with Broncos Thurs, 8/11 before Saturday preseason game. With Chargers on Wed, Thurs 8/17-18 before 8/20 matchup. Bonus chances vs competition. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 18, 2022

This will be the third time the franchises have held joint practices, the most recent one coming in 2008.

Last season, the Cowboys held a joint preseason practice with the Los Angeles Rams that included an on-field skirmish caught on camera.

New Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who was an assistant with the Rams from 2017-21, had a first hand seat at that fight. Evero happened to be asked about the value of joint practices during a May 13 press conference.

“I always think that the more different types of schemes you can be exposed to is always good,” Evero said. “Obviously, through the offseason and through training camp, you’re going against one offense. I think it’s just so valuable to see a different offense and go against different players – break up the monotony of camp and all of that stuff. I’m always a fan of those.”

Joint Practice Fits Into Preseason Schedule

Broncos preseason practices have been open to the public in the past, but the team has not released official information about this preseason. Denver fans will get a chance to see the Cowboys two days after the joint practice when they open the preseason against the Broncos at Mile High on Aug. 13.

Last year, Denver traveled to Minnesota for two days of joint practices with the Vikings before the two teams faced each other in their preseason opener. The Broncos have also held joint training camp practices with the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.

Gregory to Get Early Look at Old Team

The joint practice and preseason opener will give former Cowboy and new Denver edge defender Randy Gregory an early chance to work against his former team.

Gregory signed a $70-million free agent contract to join the Broncos this offseason. He underwent shoulder surgery in March and has missed all of the Denver offseason activities so far, but he should be ready to go by August.

Gregory is definitely eager.