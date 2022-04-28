Russell Wilson Feeling School Spirit With Badger Reunion

The Denver Broncos may not have a pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, but there’s been some school spirit swirling around the team in the days leading up to the draft.

Running back Melvin Gordon officially re-signed with Denver on April 27, but the Broncos announced their intentions earlier in the week on Twitter by posting this photo of Gordon and Russell Wilson posing together after a game between the Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks when Wilson was still with Seattle. The two have on different jerseys in the photos, but they’re both flashing ‘W’ signs with their hands, signifying the time when they wore the same jersey at the University of Wisconsin.

Gordon was a freshman at Wisconsin in 2011 when Wilson transferred to the school from North Carolina State. Gordon did not see much playing time that year since he was behind running backs Montee Ball (a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2011 and a second-round Denver pick in 2012) and James White (a 2014 third-round pick by New England) on the depth chart.

Gordon played in just four games for the Badgers in 2011 and had 20 carries for 98 yards, putting him well behind Ball (307 carries for 1,923 yards), White (141 carries, 713 yards) and even Wilson (79 carries, 338 yards). And Gordon didn’t catch a single pass from Wilson that season, but it’s clear the two still feel a connection from their time together in Madison.

College Bonds Last for Life for Gordon and Wilson

Gordon showed his excitement for playing with Wilson in Denver with this Tweet.

My brother 4 Life….. let's see how this turn out https://t.co/YHSW6UtXVU — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) March 8, 2022

And Wilson displayed his appreciation for the Gordon signing with this Twitter post, the “25” referring to Gordon’s number with the Broncos.

What Other Badgers Might Join the Reunion in Denver

Wilson and Gordon are the only two Wisconsin Badgers on the Broncos roster, although offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz went to Wisconsin-Whitewater, a Division III school about an hour east of Madison. But there are some NFL prospects coming out of the University of Wisconsin this year that might land in Denver, including a new weapon for Wilson.

One of the Broncos top needs going into the draft is at tight end, and Wisconsin senior Jake Ferguson is rated as the No. 205 prospect on on the Final 2022 NFL Draft Big Board from Pro Football Focus. Ferguson (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) may not be the most talented tight end in the draft, but he could be a good fit in Denver because the Wisconsin offense is similar to what new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett will use in Denver, according to this story from Mile High Report.

Senior interior offensive lineman Logan Bruss (6-5, 309) was rated as the No. 111 prospect on PFF’s Final Big Board. This Badger could be a fit when Denver picks at No. 96 (third round) or for one of the team’s two fourth-round picks (Nos. 115 and 116), and the Broncos could use some depth on the o-line.

Linebacker is another position of need for Denver, and Wisconsin has two draft-worthy backers coming out this year – Leo Chenal (6-3, 250) and Jack Sanborn (6-2, 234). Chenal is ranked No. 36 by PFF, so he will probably be off the board by the time the Broncos make their first selection at No. 64. But Sanborn is ranked No. 200 by PFF, so Denver could look for him with their sixth-round choice (No. 206 overall) or maybe with one of its two seventh-round picks (Nos. 232 and 234) if Sanborn slips.