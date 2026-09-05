Browns Deserter Hits Roadblock After Unprecedented Move

Dae’Quan Wright’s unprecedented attempt to return to college football after reaching the NFL has hit a significant roadblock.

LSU did not add the former Cleveland Browns tight end to its roster ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Clemson. Defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, who spent the summer with the New Orleans Saints, was also left off the roster.

The decision came one day after a Louisiana court issued a preliminary injunction clearing the way for Wright and Harris to play. LSU submitted a roster with only 103 players, two below the 105-player limit. It leaves open the possibility that Wright and Harris could be added later if they remain enrolled at the school.

The SEC and NCAA have opposed allowing athletes who signed professional contracts to return to college. The conference even adopted potential penalties, including a half-season suspension for the head coach and a fine equal to half of the program’s football budget.

Wright signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent before the Browns claimed him off waivers on August 11. Cleveland waived him less than two weeks later, clearing the way for a potential reunion with LSU coach Lane Kiffin, who coached Wright at Ole Miss.

Wright earned second-team All-SEC honors after catching 39 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Browns Offered Confusing Explanation of Wright Situation

Browns head coach Todd Monken appeared just as confused as everyone else when Wright’s plan initially surfaced.

“Man, isn’t this (expletive) crazy?” Monken said after Cleveland’s preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills. “I don’t even know what to say.”

Monken explained that Wright had been unable to practice because of a medical issue. The Browns later cleared and dressed him against Buffalo in case they needed another tight end, although Wright did not play.

The situation became even murkier when Monken said he had wondered why Kiffin had contacted him the previous week. Kiffin publicly denied making the call, saying he did not know Monken personally and did not have his number.

Monken later walked back his claim. He explained that a member of the Browns’ staff had received a message that might have come from someone associated with LSU.

Monken said he had been making light of an unusual situation and should have confirmed the information before attaching Kiffin’s name to it. He also insisted there were no hard feelings toward Wright or LSU.

Browns Move Forward With Thin Tight End Group

The Browns currently have three tight ends on their official depth chart: Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart and seventh-round rookie Carsen Ryan. Messiah Swinson provides another option on the practice squad.

Fannin is the unquestioned leader of the group after catching 72 passes for 731 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. Whiteheart provides some experience behind him, while Ryan earned his roster spot following a solid summer.

Fifth-round pick Joe Royer was expected to compete for a role but missed all of training camp and the preseason while dealing with a personal matter. The Browns placed him on the reserve/non-football illness list with a designation to return, meaning he must miss at least the first four games.

Monken declined to offer any clarity when asked whether he expected Royer to play this season.