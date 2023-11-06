Lions Urged to Sign Former All-Pro Defender

The Detroit Lions didn’t add a cornerback at the NFL trade deadline on October 31. But while the trade deadline has passed, the Lions could still acquire players in free agency, and the Bleacher Report NFL staff identified veteran cornerback Casey Hayward as the ideal fit.

“The Lions were rumored to be exploring the cornerback market during the trade deadline but couldn’t strike a deal with another team,” the BR NFL staff wrote. “That forces the front office to look into the pool of remaining free agents at the position, and while there aren’t many big names available, they’d be hard-pressed to find someone with a better résumé than Hayward’s.

“The 11-year veteran has 25 interceptions, 112 passes defended and has made two Pro Bowls in his career. While he battled injuries with the Falcons last year, he’s been medically cleared since September and is just two seasons removed from logging 10 combined picks and PBUs as the Raiders’ No. 1 corner.”

Hayward has played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons. Hayward made second-team All-Pro with the Chargers in 2016 and 2017.

Should the Detroit Lions Add Another Cornerback?

The Lions have featured a vastly improved pass defense this season. Detroit finished 30th in passing yards allowed a year ago, but as of November 6, the Lions are 15th in passing yards yielded in 2023.

The addition of cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Brian Branch has been a big reason for the improvement. The Lions signed Sutton in free agency and added Branch in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Based on the Pro Football Focus player grades, Branch has been Detroit’s third-best defender this season.

The Lions also signed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley in free agency. But he played just one game before suffering a second torn ACL in the past year.

Without Moseley the rest of this season, the Lions don’t have a lot of remaining depth at cornerback. Bringing in a veteran like Hayward as an insurance policy would make sense as Detroit pushes for its first division title since 1993.

Hayward has dealt with his own injury concerns over the past year. He missed the final 12 weeks last season because of a shoulder injury. The Falcons then released Hayward on April 21.

He also had a pectoral issue this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that doctors full cleared Hayward from that injury on September 5.

Hayward posted 17 combined tackles and 3 pass defenses in six games with the Falcons last season.

How CB Casey Hayward Could Fit With the Lions

Hayward’s last Pro Bowl season was six years ago. But he has remained a reliable starter.

Although he played just six games, Hayward was Atlanta’s seventh-best defender last season according to PFF. He excelled mostly in pass defense, earning a coverage grade of 65.6 out of 100.

Veteran Jerry Jacobs is starting opposite Sutton while Branch has manned the nickel cornerback role for Detroit. That is a solid group, but other cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey and Will Harris have played more than expected for the Lions this season because of injuries. In addition to Moseley being out, Branch missed two games in October.

If he is willing to accept a reserve role (Hayward has started every game he’s played in but one since 2017), he could provide excellent depth in the Lions secondary.

Hayward has recorded 448 combined tackles, 112 pass defenses and 25 interceptions in 152 career NFL games. He has made 118 starts over his decade-plus tenure in the league.