Lions Land Former 1st-Round CB in Proposed Trade

The Detroit Lions appear to have no shortage of free agent options at cornerback this offseason. But a trade for a cornerback is a distinct possibility as well. On March 8, USA Today’s Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon argued the Lions should acquire cornerback Greg Newsome from the Cleveland Browns.

Risdon proposed the Lions trading their No. 73 overall selection in the third round along with a 2025 fourth-rounder to the Browns for Newsome.

“The Browns have three premium CBs: Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson and Greg Newsome. All three are outside cornerbacks by nature,” Risdon wrote. “The one to focus on for potential Lions trade purposes is Newsome, who is entering his fourth season and due a new contract after the year if the Browns choose not to exercise his fifth-year option.”

Risdon also suggested that the Lions sign Newsome to a 3-year, $41.5 million contract with $22.5 million guaranteed after the trade.

“That figure is above what Over The Cap currently projects as Newsome’s value but is commensurate with the rate for a starting outside cornerback in free agency,” wrote Risdon.

In three seasons with the Browns, Newsome has posted 128 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss, 29 pass defenses and 2 interceptions.

Newsome recorded each interception and had a career-best 14 pass defenses last season.

Why the Lions Could Pursue Greg Newsome

Newsome is an intriguing potential option for the Lions. He has three years of NFL experience, but he still only turns 24 in May.

The Browns selected Newsome at No. 26 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He started 11 games as a rookie and then 28 contests over 2022-23.

According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Newsome has posted solid grades between 66-70 (out of 100) in all three of his NFL seasons. He struggles in run defense and tackling, but PFF rated him No. 30 in coverage out of 75 cornerbacks who played at least half of his team’s defensive snaps in 2023.

Newsome’s best PFF player grade was 69.1 in 2022.

Dealing Newsome for a third-round pick allows the Lions to still target defensive upgrades in the first and second rounds. Detroit will also still have its third-round pick at No. 92 overall.

The No. 73 selection Risdon suggested the Lions trade for Newsome is from the Minnesota Vikings in the T.J. Hockenson trade.

Newsome would be an upgrade for the Lions secondary, which finished the 2023 season 27th in pass defense and 29 in net yards allowed per pass attempt.

Detroit re-signed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on March 5. But the Lions could still use another starter and more depth at the position.

Veterans Kindle Vildor, Khalil Dorsey and Jerry Jacobs are set to leave in free agency.

Other CB Targets for the Lions

As previously mentioned, there’s quite a few cornerbacks available to the Lions this offseason.

Veterans Kendall Fuller, Stephon Gilmore and Xavien Howard highlight the free agency class at cornerback.

The Lions have been linked to other trade cornerback candidates as well such as L’Jarius Sneed, Marshon Lattimore and Rasul Douglas.

Detroit targeting a cornerback at No. 29 overall in the first round is on the table too. The Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer predicted the Lions to draft Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry in his mock draft on March 4.

Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department previously connected the Lions to McKinstry as a trade up candidate.

Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has been another popular choice for NFL mock draft experts to project to the Lions at No. 29.

With many options, the Lions can be patient on a potential trade for Newsome. But he’s one of the more intriguing possible additions to Detroit’s secondary because of his experience, upside and age.