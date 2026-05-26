Donovan Mitchell Apologizes to Cleveland After Cavaliers were Swept by Knicks

On the bright side, the Cleveland Cavaliers made it all the way to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2018.

However once there, they were completely outclassed, outplayed and ultimately swept in four games by the New York Knicks, which kind of overshadows the original accomplishment of making the conference finals.

Donovan Mitchell Offers Apology to Cleveland for Getting Swept

Following Cleveland’s season-ending 130-93 loss in Game 4, Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell offered an apology to the city of Cleveland for the embarrassing manner in which the season came to a close and vowed that the team will use the loss as a learning lesson to come back better.

“No doubt that this group can get there,” Mitchell said. “I’ve said that all year. I think the biggest thing is, you just use [getting swept] as a learning lesson. It’s a tough learning lesson, but now we know. … I’m sorry for the city of Cleveland for it to be like this, in a sweep. That’s ass. … We’ll be back, we’ll be ready and we’ll be hungry and we’ll be locked in.”

Now that the season is officially over, all of the focus in Cleveland will turn to the offseason – and Mitchell’s future with the franchise.

Donovan Mitchell Eligible to Sign Extension with Cavaliers this Summer

Mitchell still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Cavs, including a $53 million player option for the 2027-28 season. But, he’s eligible to sign an extension with the Cavs over the offseason, and it sure sounds like he would be happy to sign it, if offered.

“I love it here. I don’t know how else to say it,” Mitchell said of a potential extension following Cleveland’s loss to New York. “I’ve said it before I signed the other extension. I love it here. I have no doubt this group can get there. … We have unfinished business. The city deserves a ring and we just got to keep going.”

It promises to be an interesting offseason in Cleveland. In addition to a potential extension for Mitchell, the Cavs have to decide what to do with veteran guard James Harden, who is likely to turn down his player option for next season in favor of a new deal in free agency.

Plus, the Cavs also have several other key contributors headed for unrestricted free agency including Dean Wade, Larry Nance Jr., Thomas Bryant and Keon Ellis.