Wild Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson John Cena Analogy Revealed by WWE Legend

John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are two of the most successful wrestlers in the WWE.

Cena is a five-time United States Champion, four-time world tag team champion, and a 16-time world champion. He is tied with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns in WWE history.

The Rock wrestled for the WWE for eight years prior to pursuing an acting career. His films have grossed over $3.5 billion in North America and over $10.5 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. During his wrestling career, The Rock has had 17 championship reigns in the WWE. That reign includes 10 as a world heavyweight champion (the WWF/E Championship eight times and the WCW/World Championship twice), the WWF Intercontinental Championship twice and the WWF Tag Team Championship five times. He is the sixth WWF/E Triple Crown Champion, and the winner of the 2000 Royal Rumble.

Appearing on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show, I asked WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry about the difference between Cena and The Rock’s transition to Hollywood.

“I can see Roman Reigns being a Hollywood actor and being a serious role player,” Henry told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“John Cena and The Rock is commonality because both of them are well studied. I’ve never met anyone in my life that studies more and prepares more than Dwayne [Johnson]. He was over prepared for every single situation that he would go into. And John Cena is one of the brightest people that I’ve ever met. From the time that he used to ride with me and we used to rap on the drives in Louisville when he was the prototype; his first 6-7 weeks in the WWE I knew that he was going to make it because of how smart he was. He was always thinking ‘Why?’ ‘Why do you do that?’ and it’s because of this… or when do you know to do that?’ and the how is very important. You have to know how to do things, but the most important thing in wrestling is why and when. You see these matches that people – people respect the entertainment of pro wrestling now but, the most important thing is letting the veteran leadership show you how to do it, why you do it, but most importantly, when is the right time. And the fans are going to be ones that decide. I’m beating somebody. I’m listening; I know when to turn it up and I know when to back off and say, “Hey. You need to stand up for yourself. Fire up. C’mon!” Like, that kind of thing is like having a conductor leading an orchestra and the crowd thinks that they’re the conductor, but they’re the audience. I’m the conductor. And that’s the art of pro wrestling that people never explain. You’re the only person that’s ever had that explanation. I guarantee you – about pro wrestling’s inner workings.”