Eagles Activate ‘Premier’ O-Line Starter, ‘Explosive’ Safety to Roster

The Eagles activated left guard Isaac Seumalo from IR and safety Marcus Epps from the COVID-19 exempt list, per the NFL transaction wire. The two moves were expected and should help solidify the team on both sides of the football. Seumalo enjoyed a pain-free week of practice and takes back his starting job next to Jason Peters.

Seumalo has been one of the most underrated guards in the NFL since he took over the starting gig from Stefen Wisniewski. The Eagles signed him to a three-year, $15.9 million contract extension in 2019. He’s turned into one of the “premier guards” in the league, according to All-Pro teammate Jason Kelce.

“I’ve been really happy to watch him go out and prove to all of you guys and everybody else who doesn’t get the opportunity to see how good he is on a daily basis that he’s one of the premier guards in this league,” Kelce said. “Isaac’s a phenomenal player. He’s been definitely way better than people have any clue.”

Roster Move: #Eagles have activated G Isaac Seumalo to the 53-man roster. Seumalo was a full participant in practice and is set to play at Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/Ux3SLYdevA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2020

Epps, who hit the COVID-19 list on Nov. 5, is an “explosive” fill-in starter at safety and a valuable contributor on special teams. Epps had been operating as the Eagles’ third safety before Will Parks returned from a hamstring injury. He started two games after Jalen Mills was forced to move over to cornerback when Avonte Maddox went down. Epps has 19 total tackles and one pass defensed in seven games this year.

Myles Garrett Out, Browns Final Injury Report

The Browns have no players out due to injury on Sunday, although right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and linebacker Mack Wilson (hip) are listed questionable. They were both limited at Friday’s practice.

The bigger news came earlier in the day when Cleveland announced standout pass rusher Myles Garrett was being placed on the COVID-19 list. The leading candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been ruled out. He leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Injury report: 2 players listed as questionable, 'hopeful' others can be activated in time for Sunday 📋 » https://t.co/Za37BvNpcO pic.twitter.com/XF92fYQHDE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 20, 2020

Eagles coach Doug Pederson called Garrett’s absence a “blow” for the Browns.

“Well, I think obviously he’s a tremendous football player and he’s definitely in the discussions for Defensive Player of the Year,” Pederson said. “He’s having a heck of a season, leader of that football team. Listen, I can’t speak specifically on their behalf, but I know that if it was obviously one of our players in that position, it’s a blow.”

Cleveland is “hopeful” that tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey will be cleared to return on Saturday. The team could also be without tackle Chris Hubbard and fullback Andy Janovich who remain on the COVID-19 list.

Jalen Reagor Fighting Through the Noise

Jalen Reagor has been getting a lot of flack from Eagles fans about not being as good as Justin Jefferson. Injuries aside, the Vikings rookie has been one of the best receivers in the league and people keep throwing it in Reagor’s face.

If I didn't have to be on Twitter, I would 100% delete the app. Jalen Reagor doesn't have to be on Twitter. — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) November 18, 2020

To his credit, the Eagles youngster has dealt with it in a professional manner. Reagor recently deleted his Twitter account to get rid of some of the noise, too. While Pederson can’t walk in Reagor’s shoes, he did provide a semi-update on how the kid is doing.

“Well, I mean, obviously a lot of it on him is just not listening to the outside influence,” Pederson told reporters. “Now, easier said than done, especially with young players. But yeah, I talk to the team a lot about the comparison game. You can’t compare yourself with another rookie or player around the NFL. You don’t know what their structure is all about, what their offensive scheme is all about.”

