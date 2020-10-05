Eagles Inactives: Super Bowl CB Starting, Explosive TE Out

The biggest question mark on the Eagles’ lineup card has been answered. Jalen Mills will start at cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

Mills, who started in Super Bowl LII, had been making the transition to safety but the team was desperate for cornerback help with starter Avonte Maddox (ankle) down. Mills hinted at switching back earlier this week. The other active corners are Cre’Von LeBlanc and Nickell Robey-Coleman.

“Obviously Jalen’s played that position before,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “We value flexible guys in the back end, guys that can play multiple positions.”

Meanwhile, Marcus Epps will make his first career start at safety tonight for the Eagles. Epps, a sixth-round pick from Wyoming, had been serving as a special-teams ace for the first three weeks in Philly. Epps has 14 career tackles in three NFL season after being drafted by the Vikings in 2019.

The Eagles listed the following inactive players for Sunday night: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR DeSean Jackson, WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, TE Hakeem Butler, CB Avonte Maddox, WR Alshon Jeffery, DE Casey Toohill. That means Jalen Hurts is the backup quarterback for the third straight week.

Eagles Keep 5 RBs Active for Week 4

The Eagles were looking for playmakers on offense and they’ll have plenty of options on the bench. The team chose to keep five running backs active against the 49ers, including Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement, Jason Huntley, and Adrian Killins.

Huntley and Killins remain intriguing options to put on kick or punt return duty due to their track-star speed. The Eagles will keep only four receivers up for the game: John Hightower, Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham.

A few lineup notes… – Eagles have 5 RBs active: M. Sanders, B. Scott, C. Clement, J. Huntley, A. Killins

4 WRs active: Ward, Hightower, Burnett Fulgham

Reserve OL: J. Brown, J. Driscoll, S. Opeta, L. Juriga — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 4, 2020

“We’re excited about the guys we’ve got and the guys that we’ve been working with this week in practice,” head coach Doug Pederson said Friday. “We’re moving forward. If they can’t, then we move forward with the guys that we have.”

Butler Not Up to Speed Yet

Not surprisingly, Hakeem Butler was left to ride the pine after signing on Tuesday. He only had three days to learn a brand new playbook, something Pederson admitted would be tough to do. He has a future in Philly, though.

Pederson said: “He’s kind of that hybrid wide receiver-tight end body type that teams have used in the past and someone that we can continue to grow and develop and use him in the offense at points in the future.”

Roster Moves: #Eagles have agreed to sign TE Hakeem Butler to the active roster from Carolina’s practice squad.#Eagles have placed TE Dallas Goedert on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/F1T8NNTyoE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 29, 2020

Butler told reporters earlier this week that he had been studying the playbook every single night. He wants to play, sooner than later.

“Like I said before, I’m ready to play,” Butler said. “I need my first catch, I need my first touchdown, I know I can play in this league — I just need the opportunity however it provides itself, outside or inside, I’m going to take advantage of it whenever it comes and how many times it comes.”