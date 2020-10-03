Ex-Eagles RB Ruled Out for Sunday, 49ers Release Injury Report

The Philadelphia Eagles were the first team to give Raheem Mostert a chance in the NFL.

He would probably be looking to run roughshod over the Philadelphia defense to prove they did him wrong by cutting him in 2015. Mostert has said multiple times that he keeps a running checklist of all the teams that passed on him. Unfortunately, the Florida native has been ruled out for the Eagles-49ers game on Sunday night with a bum knee. He won’t be able to take snaps from backup quarterback Nick Mullens and show GM Howie Roseman he was wrong.

“You know, I did have a lot of doubters and naysayers, and now I get to actually tell them look at where I’m at now,” Mostert said, via Pro Football Talk. “I never gave up on my dream. I never gave up on the opportunities when it presented itself. And I always worked hard no matter what. And it’s crazy that I’ve been on seven different teams.”

Seven teams? Yes, Mostert played for the Eagles, Ravens, Dolphins, Browns, Jets, Bears before latching on with the 49ers in 2016. He signed a three-year $8.7 million last March to remain in San Francisco. He has tallied 201 carries for 1,217 yards and 10 touchdowns for five years in the Bay Area.

“I actually still have the cut dates,” Mostert said last January. “And I look at that before every game. I look at the cut dates when I got cut. I’ve been on, like I said, seven different teams. The journey’s been crazy.”

#49ers Injury Report

OUT

QB J.Garoppolo (ankle)

RB R.Mostert (knee)

CB E.Moseley (concussion)

CB A.Witherspoon (hamstring)

LB D.Greenlaw (quad)

DE Dee Ford (back)

TE J.Reed (knee) QUESTIONABLE

CB K’Waun Williams (hip) *George Kittle & Deebo Samuel will play Sunday vs. #Eagles. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 2, 2020

Jimmy Garappolo Out, George Kittle In

The Eagles’ struggles with injuries have been well-documented in this space. Not to make excuses, but the 49ers might be even worse off in that regard. Kyle Shanahan’s bunch will be lining up on Sunday without quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, running back Raheem Mostert, and defensive end Dee Ford — three key losses on both sides of the ball.

On the flip side, the 49ers will be getting George Kittle back for the first time in two weeks. The Pro Bowl tight end — arguably the best one in football, definitely the highest-paid one — will be on the field and drawing a ton of attention.

Deebo Samuel is back on the 53 man roster. Deebo SZN 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/mPuCaoHXJE — Jay – Aiyuk TD Counter: 1 – Record (2-1) (@szn_aiyuk) September 30, 2020

“He’s one of the rare tight ends who can do it all,” linebacker Nate Gerry said. “He’s really good when it comes to run blocking. He’s really good when it comes to pass-catching, running routes, being vertically fast … he’s quick, he’s just overall a really good tight end.”

The 49ers will also get a boost from the return of receiver Deebo Samuel who is the team’s best down-the-field target. He might be on a “pitch count” and not in his normal role.

“I know he’ll be out there,” said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, “but it won’t be his normal role, that’s for sure.”

