NFL Rumors: Eagles Interested in Record-Setting 49ers RB?

It’s been five years since the Eagles cut Raheem Mostert. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, right?

Mostert, who set a slew of playoff rushing records, has requested a trade out of San Francisco after “months of unproductive talks” regarding a new contract. The talented running back first signed with the Eagles in 2015 as an undrafted rookie free agent. Mostert was cut following training camp that year and placed on the Eagles’ practice squad before being stolen away by Miami.

According to Mostert’s agent, the 28-year-old wants a significant pay raise after a breakout 2019 campaign that saw him rush for a team-high 772 yards and account for 10 total touchdowns. Mostert set a 49ers franchise record with 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game. He is due $2.575 million in 2020, per Spotrac, and $2.875 million in 2021. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

His agent Brett Tessler wrote: “After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert’s contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade. Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC & helped lead them to the Super Bowl.”

Eagles Loved Mostert’s Athleticism in 2015

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has been beating the drum about the team signing a veteran running back in free agency. The same names keep getting thrown out there — Devonta Freeman, LeSean McCoy, Theo Riddick, Lamar Miller, along with a few possible trade targets like Royce Freeman.

What about Mostert? The Purdue product has recalled fondly his brief stint in Philly since the Eagles were the only team to initially take a chance on him. Remember, the franchise had stashed him on the practice squad and former coach Chip Kelly really liked Mostert’s athleticism. He led the entire NFL in yards from scrimmage (351) during the 2015 preseason.

“Mostert did a really good job, and we are excited about him,” Kelly said in 2015, via Bleacher Report. “He’s a real speed guy and could factor in the kick return game. He was the 100-meter champion in the Big Ten. I think he’s an interesting guy to keep an eye on here in this preseason camp.”

It became a numbers game after camp that year and Mostert was relegated to the practice squad on Sept. 6, 2015. One week later, the Florida native was snatched up by the Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco Rusher Available in Possible Trade

The 49ers are in no rush to trade Mostert since he’s under team control for two more seasons. If the running back wants to push the issue, he could decide to sit out training camp. His agent already told San Francisco that his client had “requested a trade.”

But what would the 49ers want in return? The Eagles could swoop in with a mid-round pick, maybe a fourth-rounder would get a deal done. That was the compensation that pried Jay Ajayi away from Miami back in 2017 in a move that was instrumental in helping Philly win their first Super Bowl. It’s definitely something GM Howie Roseman should explore. Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas remain interesting in-house trade candidates, too.

Of course, the Eagles would have to restructure a favorable contract with Mostert. He is reportedly asking for around $4.55 million per year, in line with San Francisco’s Tevin Coleman. It’s a bargain rate for a guy who racked up 12 total touchdowns from Week 12 through the Super Bowl last season. But $4.55 million might be too high for the Eagles as they have indicated that they don’t want to pay more than $1 million veteran minimum for a backup. Remember, the team was in talks to sign Carlos Hyde but balked when Seattle offered him $4 million.

