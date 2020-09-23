Eagles Hosting ‘All-Purpose Wonder’ Hybrid for Workout: Report

Former sixth-round pick Marcus Green keeps finding his way into the Eagles’ nest. He’s back again.

Green, who was waived by Philly on Sept. 3, is reportedly in town for a workout, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson. The 24-year-old speedster (4.39 in the 40) signed a futures contract with the Eagles last January after spending the 2019 campaign on the team’s practice squad.

At Louisiana-Monroe, Green tied for the all-time school record in receiving touchdowns (23) and led the entire NCAA with a 32.4 yard average on kick returns as a junior, including four kickoff scores. He also rushed 51 times for 492 yards and a score. He racked up 202 catches for 2,698 yards (13.4 yards-per-catch).

Marcus Green visiting Eagles

The Falcons drafted Green in 2019 as a possible dual-threat replacement for hybrid rusher-receiver Taylor Gabriel who left for Chicago. Green (5-foot-8, 191 pounds) was seen as a versatile weapon, capable of playing running back, wide receiver and returning kicks — and add extra burst in the screen game. While he failed to make it out of Falcons camp, the team’s official website referred to Green as an “all-purpose wonder.”

“It’s all motivation,” Green said prior to the 2019 draft, via News Star. “I’ve seen all the stories about me but my motto is performance over hype. The hype doesn’t matter if you don’t perform and I can’t sit around and be satisfied with what I’ve done in the past.”

New Kick Return Specialist in Town?

The Eagles have been using Boston Scott as their primary kick returner in 2020. The Darren Sproles’ clone has three returns for 61 yards (20.3 yards-per-return), with a long of 25. He nearly broke one last week but a holding call on Alex Singleton brought it back.

“Definitely hooked a guy,” special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said of Singleton. “I wish he didn’t because I’m with you, you don’t know whether or not he would have made the play. I think there’s a good chance he would have, but there’s also a chance he doesn’t.”

The first touch in Jalen Reagor's career with the #Eagles is a fumble.pic.twitter.com/rhCp1CQwpH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 13, 2020

The punt-return duties have been split up between Greg Ward (one return for eight yards) and Jalen Reagor (two returns, both fair caught) through two weeks. Of course, the rookie out of Texas Christian did fumble his first-ever attempt. Fipp told reporters last week he would be sticking with Ward and Reagor for the foreseeable future.

“We’re probably going to rotate those guys in and out,” Fipp said on Sept. 15. “A lot of different stuff that goes into that, I’m not going to get into all the specifics. I think you’ll see both those guys back there at some point, or quite a bit in every game throughout the course of the year.”

It wouldn’t be a stretch to think the Eagles might want to throw Green out on the punt-return team. Green was explosive in that department in college where he had 280 punt returns for 280 yards (10 yards-per-return) and one touchdown in four seasons. He also recorded 70 kick returns for 1,761 yards (25.2 yards-per-return) and four scores.

