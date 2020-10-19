Eagles Sign Former Penn State DE, Heavy Favorites vs ‘No Slouch’ Giants

The Eagles have reportedly brought Shareef Miller back and signed him to their practice squad, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Miller was recently released by the Carolina Panthers after enduring a full training camp in Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end out of Penn State was in the mix to be the team’s fourth edge rusher in 2019. He never panned out.

The Eagles drafted Miller in the fourth round (138th overall) last year and he posted two sacks, three tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits during the 2019 preseason. However, the Philly native couldn’t find the field and was active in just one regular-season game where he logged two special-teams snaps. The Eagles released him on Sept. 5 following a mostly unimpressive camp, void of preseason games.

The #Eagles are re-signing DE Shareef Miller to their practice squad, source said. Their fourth-round pick in 2019, Miller was waived last month and claimed by the #Panthers, who subsequently waived him … and now Miller is headed back to Philadelphia. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2020

Penn State Standout Not a ‘Selfish Player’

Miller never earned a spot in the pass-rushing rotation as guys like Josh Sweat and Genard Avery and Daeshon Hall leaped over him on the depth chart. He was the odd man out at the time, hopefully, the 23-year-old can use those previous slights to motivate himself.

“It was ups and downs, but I had to accept my role and make the most out of it, get better,” Miller said, via Penn Live. “I felt like if I would have complained or been mad about if I wasn’t playing, I wasn’t going to be able to develop, and I felt selfish. I ain’t a selfish player, so my time is going to come.”

10 piece this year watch 😤 — Shareef Miller (@Sacks5thReef) May 16, 2020

This could be his last opportunity to prove he belongs in the NFL. And injuries along the Eagles’ defensive line — Malik Jackson (quad), Hassan Ridgeway (illness) — could get Miller called up. It’s time for him to prove that humble brag about getting 10 sacks was more than casual bravado.

Short Week for Eagles, Get Back in Win Column

The Eagles (1-4-1) know the 2020 campaign is already running short, or at least the team’s designs on winning the NFC East are. Philly is technically only a game behind the Cowboys (2-3) for first place but the team is coming off back-to-back losses to Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Next up, a Thursday night divisional showdown against the horrific Giants (1-5). Short weeks bring shorter memories.

NFC East standings: 1. Cowboys: 2-3

2. Eagles: 1-4-1

3. Giants: 1-5

4. Washington: 1-5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 18, 2020

“It’s a chance for us to go out there and make some things right and get back in the winning column,” defensive end Brandon Graham said. “We got the Giants this weekend, they aren’t no slouch either. Despite the record and all that stuff, we know what’s going on with them and we see what’s going on. We know that they’re going to play their best against us because everybody gets paid in this league.”

Doug Pederson is 5-0 on Thursday night. In 4 of those games, the Eagles were underdogs. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) September 27, 2019

The Giants beat the Washington Football Team this past Sunday to earn their first win of the year. New York has been installed as a six-point underdog on the road, while the Eagles are 5-0 on “Thursday Night Football” since Doug Pederson took over as head coach in 2016. Two of those victories came against the Giants.

“It’s definitely even in this league, any given Sunday,” Graham said. “We just got to make sure we do our part this week and make sure that we stay locked in and keep on building off of the good things off these games that we’re losing.”

