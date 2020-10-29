NFL Rumors: 5 Crazy Eagles Trades That Actually Make Sense

The NFL trade deadline is only five days away so it’s time to load the crazy proposals in the deal machine and see what happens. The Eagles are widely expected to be buyers, although they may have to shed a few contracts in the process. Carson Wentz and company have a legitimate shot to win the worst division in football, especially if they add a few more pieces. And there are tons of Legos laying on the floor.

Head coach Doug Pederson was coy about the team’s intentions when asked about making a move. He wasn’t commenting on any potential trades. However, Pederson did admit it can be “difficult” to get new players acclimated to a new team and new system on the fly.

“It’s challenging, it’s difficult,” Pederson told reporters. “Obviously, you’re always looking to add talent, to add depth to your roster, but at the same time this person has to come in and whether it’s offense, defense, and then throw in special teams right, he’s got to feel comfortable. We have to feel comfortable as coaches before we put players out there and that’s a little bit of a challenge halfway through your season, but it can definitely be done. So, we’ll see where we are next week, but it can be a little bit of a challenge to get that person ready to go at least that first week.”

Predicting a Trade: Eagles send a 2021 2nd round pick to the Patriots for CB Stephon Gilmore https://t.co/qnlZ5InJxG #NFL #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/G6rd4eFZxP — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) October 29, 2020

5 Crazy Eagles Trade Proposals to Consider

Malcolm Brown: The Eagles won’t push the panic button on Miles Sanders’s knee injury. Apparently, it wasn’t as bad as first anticipated and they expect him back after the bye. But the worst kept secret in Philly has been their dogged pursuit of a veteran running back — a big, physical, plodding chain-mover — to complement Sanders. Brown plays that role to a tee as evidenced by his eight touchdowns in his last 21 games. With rookie Cam Akers entrenched as the Rams’ future, Brown could be available for Jay Ajayi prices — maybe a fourth-rounder or fifth-rounder.

Avery Williamson: The Jets started their rumored “fire sale” by parting ways with RB LeVeon Bell, DT Steve McClendon, LB Jordan Willis. The one name the Eagles should be inquiring about is linebacker Avery Williamson. The 6-foot-1, 246-pounder has 546 total tackles and four interceptions in six seasons. Known more as a run-stopper than a cover guy, Williamson would be an upgrade over anything on Philly’s roster. Especially now that Nate Gerry is dealing with an ankle injury after T.J. Edwards just returned from a hamstring tweak. They need linebacker depth.

Kenny Stills: The Texans are looking to clean house after firing Coach/GM Bill O’Brien. They have many tradeable assets, including three very talented receivers in Kenny Stills, Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks. The easiest target to pry away would be Stills who is on an expiring contract and not being used in Houston (18 targets in seven games). He has 309 catches for 4,837 yards and 37 touchdowns in eight seasons. Fuller is the best of the bunch but he’s injury-prone and it would take at least a third-rounder to acquire the Texans burner (4.32 in the 40). Stills could be had on the cheap.

DESHAUN DIMES IT TO KENNY STILLS TEXANS LEAD 28-27 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/gzQA4FSIGP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2019

Stephon Gilmore: Why not? The Eagles don’t have the salary-cap room or a glaring need to make a move for the Patriots’ All-Pro. It doesn’t matter. When the best cornerback in football becomes available, you kick the tires and see what it would take to get him in midnight green. Remember, Gilmore played under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in Buffalo, and the two men — by all accounts — actually like and respect each other. Imagine a secondary where Gilmore and Darius Slay are your two starting cornerbacks. No one is throwing on you.

Marc Colombo said he wants to give rookie G Shane Lemieux some snaps in the coming weeks, similar to how they’ve worked Matt Peart in. (Note: If #Giants trade Kevin Zeitler, Lemieux will become a starter.) — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 28, 2020

Kevin Zeitler: Offensive guard is arguably the biggest need in Philly right now and there is a good one on the trading block in the NFC East. Yes, it is very hard to deal within the division. Why would you want to set up a rival for success? Especially in the NFC East where no team is technically out of the race. But the Giants have plenty of reasons to move the 315-pounder. They already drafted his potential replacement (Shane Lemieux). They would free up $10 million in cap space. And they would likely acquire a Day 2 pick in the draft. Do it.

