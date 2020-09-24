Eagles Promote Veteran Player Even Bigger Than Starting CB

The Eagles have promoted Trevor Williams to the active roster for the second straight week.

The veteran cornerback will serve as the team’s fifth corner with Craig James still on injured reserve. Williams saw two snaps last week versus Los Angeles after filling in for Darius Slay who got the wind knocked out of him. He takes the roster spot vacated by Isaac Seumalo’s move to IR with a knee injury keeping the left guard out for the “foreseeable future.” Meanwhile, the Eagles signed receiver Marcus Green to their practice squad after hosting him for a workout on Wednesday.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have promoted CB Trevor Williams from the practice squad to the active roster and signed WR Marcus Green to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/4IPC3t8XXd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2020

Williams is a starting-caliber corner who started 27 games for the Chargers during his three seasons there. He has three career interceptions, along with 110 total tackles and 22 passes defensed. More importantly, he has tremendous size at 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds.

Williams is now the second-biggest corner (behind Slay) on the Eagles’ roster. He has starter Avonte Maddox (5-foot-9) by two inches and slot corner Nickell Robey-Coleman (5-foot-8) by three inches. Cre’Von LeBlanc stands at 5-foot-10.

Tyler Boyd with the TD in the clutch ⏱ pic.twitter.com/jU8LdgpUr3 — IV Sighters (@IVSighters) September 18, 2020

Why is that important? Remember, the Bengals have big, lengthy receivers and two guys topping out at 6-foot-4 in A.J. Green and Tee Higgins, plus 6-foot-5 monster Auden Tate. Cincinnati also has Tyler Boyd (6-foot-2) and Mike Thomas (6-foot-1) who can present matchup nightmares for the Eagles’ secondary. Slay called them “baby giants.”

“The group knows. We going to go out there and play as hard as we can,” Slay said. “Fight on every down and that’s my gameplan, just go out and compete at every level.”

Slay Feels Great, Got Wind Knocked Out

Slay briefly left last week’s game after making a nice tackle on Darrell Henderson. Williams stepped in for two plays as Slay got treatment on the sideline. No big deal. The shutdown cornerback just got the wind knocked out of him and came back in. He “feels great” and ready to go for Sunday.

Darius Slay is injured after making the tackle on a long run. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 20, 2020

“I wasn’t hurt. I just knocked the wind out of myself a little bit,” Slay said. “I thought he fumbled, jumped on him, needed a little air. I feel great, though.”

Let’s talk about the actual tackle for a minute. It was a great play by the Pro Bowler who chased the running back down from behind after a long run. Those types of hustle plays have been a hallmark for Slay throughout his career, contrary to what some people have said about him.

Darius Slay is the fastest man alive (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/B5oZELRXeL — The Ringer (@ringer) November 18, 2018

“It was important for me to make the play. I do it in practice, that’s how I get my conditioning,” Slay said. “I chase it down from the backside, and it always pays off. I remember being in games where I had to tackle Adrian Peterson in Detroit. I’ve been in a lot of tough situations with great backs I had to go tackle.”

Jalen Reagor Rehabbing, Joe Burrow’s Swagger

One thing everyone knows about Jalen Reagor is that he sees injuries as a challenge. The rookie wants to come back as fast as he can from that thumb injury, maybe even stronger with a new chip on his shoulder. Slay has been in his corner since day one and knows he’s motivated to defy the odds.

“I’ve been working with him hard, making him one of the best young receivers in this league,” Slay said. “And I know when he comes back he’s going to play hard. He got that in his mind, been motivating himself that whenever he’s back he’s going to be ready to go, so looking forward to him getting back out there and compete.”

Darius Slay says “it’s a hit” losing Jalen Reagor He says Jalen is a talented young receiver and Jalen is already talking positively about coming back and will be ready to go pic.twitter.com/FVhQMakBxj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 23, 2020

Slay also shared his opinion on Bengals rookie phenom Joe Burrow. The number one pick has thrown for 509 yards and three touchdowns through his first two weeks. He’s poised, polished, and confident.

“He’s a young guy, really like him, one of the most poised guys I’ve seen,” Slay said. “And, of course, coming from LSU he’s got confidence, he’s got a swagger about himself, which I love about him — and he competes on every play and I’m looking forward for the challenge.”

