Eagles Make ‘Cautious’ Final Decision on Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz

There was still a glimmer of hope the Eagles might activate Zach Ertz for tonight’s prime-time showdown against Seattle. Apparently, the Pro Bowl tight end’s ankle just isn’t in good enough shape to give it a go. The Eagles will rely on a rotation of Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers in Week 12.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ertz will not be taken off IR for “Monday Night Football” but there is a chance he’ll return next week versus Green Bay. The news comes as no surprise to anyone after listening to Doug Pederson’s comments on Saturday. The Eagles head coach told reporters that the team was being “a little cautious” with Ertz and hinted at making him available next week.

“It’s been good to have Zach out on the practice field. However, we’re still a little cautious with him,” Pederson said prior to Saturday’s walk-through. “We’ll get through today [Saturday], but I don’t think he’ll be able to make this game. I’m hoping that next week he’ll be available.”

No surprise given Doug Pederson’s comments the other day but #Eagles TE Zach Ertz will not be activated off IR before tonight’s game against the #Seahawks, sources say. Perhaps before this Sunday against the #Packers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 30, 2020

It was a bit of a let-down considering Ertz had been “trending in the right direction” all week, although Pederson made it crystal clear that the 30-year-old hadn’t suffered any kind of setback from his high-ankle sprain. Ertz was activated to the 21-day practice window on Nov. 16 so he has another week of eligibility. Remember, there have been rumors that the hobbled star doesn’t want to risk re-injury by coming back too early due to his uncertain contract situation.

“No setback. I was optimistic,” Pederson said. “You just get through a week of practice and really just feeling Zach out, too, a little bit. There’s no setback. There’s no nothing. Just the fact that he probably won’t be ready.”

Jordan Howard Out, Boston Scott In

The Eagles will roll with a running back duo of Miles Sanders and Boston Scott versus Seattle. There had been hope — especially from Sanders himself — the team might elevate newcomer Jordan Howard from the practice squad after the team protected him earlier in the week.

However, the bruising Pro Bowler wasn’t quite up to speed as he continues to get re-acclimated to the Eagles’ offense. Scott will serve as the primary backup despite fighting through an abdomen injury.

“Jordan has looked good. He has kind of picked up, he’s very familiar with the terminology, with what we’re doing, getting him comfortable again with the offense,” Pederson said. “Jordan, as we go each week, could potentially have a role moving forward. But like where Boston is this week.”

Eagles have released RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad and protected the following practice squad players: RB Jordan Howard

DT T.Y. McGill

DE Joe Ostman

TE Caleb Wilson — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 24, 2020

Philadelphia also activated Corey Clement off the Reserve/COVID-19 list so he should be available as the third back. The team also has rookie Jason Huntley on the active roster and Elijah Holyfield down on the practice squad. Undrafted rookie Adrian Killins was released on Nov. 25 on the same day the team protected Howard.

“We’ll see where Boston is,” Pederson said of his running back plan for Monday. “Boston’s had a good week of practice, he feels good. Hasn’t really had any issues or setbacks.”

