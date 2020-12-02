Errol Spence and Danny Garcia Respond to Doubters

Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia face each other this weekend in one of boxing’s biggest fights of the year. But before Spence and Garcia step inside the ropes to do battle for Spence’s IBF and WBC welterweight titles, the two stalwart American boxers talked to Heavy about the people out there who still doubt them.

“Take a turn!’ Spence told Heavy about anyone who believes he won’t be in top form.

🥇 @ErrolSpenceJr is at the top of the Welterweight division and expects another W on Dec. 5! #SpenceGarcia pic.twitter.com/jXI16Sw5u5 — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) December 2, 2020

Additionally, Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) revealed how much things have changed for the fighter since he became a unified world champion in boxing’s 147-pound welterweight division.

Spence, 30, from Desoto, Texas, remembers well a time in his career when it seemed like none of the other top PBC welterweights wanted to fight him.

But now?

“They were squeezing me out, but now they got to come to face me if they want to accomplish anything in this sport,” Spence said.

Spence Returns After Car Crash in 2019

Last year, Spence wrecked his Ferrari in a late-night car crash that put the fighter in the ICU.

Now, the southpaw slugger said he’s ready to put all that behind him and prove he’s still one of the best fighters in boxing.

On Saturday, December 12, Spence defends his two world titles against former two-division champ Garcia in the main event of a PBC on FOX pay-per-view card.

Spence vs. Garcia takes place live at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

.@ErrolSpenceJr vs @DannySwift, Saturday Dec 5, on Fox Sports Pay-Per-View. Make sure to visit https://t.co/3Zu1Q7c92G and click the buy-now icon to watch #SpenceGarcia pic.twitter.com/zrNKH4oBnq — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) November 22, 2020

Garcia Will Use Underdog Status as Motivation

Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) will enter the bout as the underdog, but the 32-year-old from Philadelphia told Heavy he was used to being overlooked by now.

Similarly an underdog on the betting market in two huge wins early in his career over Amir Khan and Lucas Matthysse, Garcia said he expects to pull the shocker again over Spence this weekend.

“Yeah, I mean I use it as motivation for sure,” Garcia said. “But I’m motivated by a lot of things. I’m always finding new motivations.”

Whose Mount Rushmore stacks up better? #SpenceGarcia 🔁 for Team Spence

❤️ for Team Garcia pic.twitter.com/3lhsmHDnWW — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) December 1, 2020

Garcia said he simply accepts what seems like a near-constant underdog status, at least for his biggest fights, because it’s not something he needs to spend time thinking about.

“It’s the way God wanted it I guess,” Garcia said. “I’m very blessed and I’m very happy to be where I am in my career. No matter what turn it took or how it went, I’m just here now.”

Regardless, Garcia likes his chances on Saturday night against Spence.

“I feel it’s a great matchup for me,” Garcia said. “I’m a strong fighter. I’m a great counterpuncher, and he likes to come forward and throw a lot of pouches. I think that’s more of my style.”

Garcia believes Spence will try to walk him down the way he does almost every other opponent.

“I think he will sooner or later,” Garcia said. “That’s his style.”

When that happens, Garcia expects his counterpunching to win the day.

What’s Next For Winner of Spence vs. Garcia?

Heavy asked both fighters what fight they would want next if they win this weekend’s pay-per-view bout.

“It would definitely be Manny Pacquiao,” Spence said. “I’ve been saying that for a while. He’s the cash cow, and he’s on his way out. He’s a [future] Hall of Famer, and he has a belt.”

Take a moment today and be grateful for all that God has given you 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/a18UouWfnk — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) October 24, 2020

But Garcia wouldn’t even venture to go there in his mind.

“I don’t know,” Garcia said. “I haven’t thought that far yet. I’m focused on December 5. To me, nothing really matters besides December 5. I’m not even worried about nobody else.”

