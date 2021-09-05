Aguero Explains Why He Turned Down Messi’s No. 10 Shirt at Barcelona

Barcelona new signing Sergio Aguero has explained why he chose to turn down the chance to take over the No. 10 shirt at the Camp Nou from departed captain Lionel Messi.

Aguero and Messi are close friends but missed the chance to play together at domestic level for the first time after the Barcelona legend left the club in the summer and moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s exit left the No. 10 shirt vacant and there had been speculation Aguero could take it on. Center-back Gerard Pique even admitted he had told the striker he should wear the number in 2021-22.

However, Aguero subsequently confirmed he would be wearing the No. 19 in a post on Instagram. Meanwhile, it’s since been announced that teenage sensation Ansu Fati will take over the No. 10

Aguero Talks Messi and the No. 10

Aguero has now revealed why he didn’t want Messi’s old number in a chat with Ibai Lanos on his Twitch channel, as reported by Barca Universal. He said, “Refusing to wear the number 10 shirt at Barcelona? It wasn’t that I didn’t want to, but it was out of respect for Messi.”

The striker admitted at a press conference when he signed for Barcelona that he was hoping to play alongside Messi at the Camp Nou. Messi’s shock exit ended those hopes, although Aguero was quick to wish his friend well with a post on Instagram. He wrote, “All the best in whatever comes, friend. And always with that smile. I love you Leo Messi.”

The captain’s exit also drew speculation that Aguero could make a swift exit from the Camp Nou. However, Aguero was quick to put an end to rumors about his future, as reported by The Mirror. He told fans when leaving the club’s training ground, “Don’t worry, you have me all year long.”

Aguero Talks Life In Barcelona

Aguero is still waiting to make his Barcelona debut after picking up a calf injury in preseason that saw him ruled out of action for 10 weeks. Barca has offered an update on his progress and shown the striker working out in the gym.

Yet the striker is still adjusting to life in Barcelona following his move to Spain after leaving Manchester City. Aguero has opened up on what he dislikes about his new home, as reported by Sport. The Argentine joked that he was having a tough time figuring out how the traffic works in Barcelona.

“A taxi driver told me off and I said, brother, if I have to turn right I have to go to the right side,” he said. “He said no, your lane is here. I said but if I have to turn, when I turn, if you come, you’ll crash into me. I swear, either I’m bad or the streets here are bad. For me, they’re bad.”

Aguero is still a little way off making his first appearance as a Barcelona player. It’s thought the striker will not be available to make his debut until October 17 at the earliest.

