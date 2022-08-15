Barcelona Slap €30 Million Price Tag on Attacker: Report

Barcelona have named their price for 33-year-old striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid continued interest in the Gabon international from Premier League side Chelsea.

The Catalan giants want €30 million for the attacker, who arrived on a free transfer in the January transfer window after leaving Arsenal, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona’s asking price is unlikely to go down too well at Stamford Bridge as the Blues wanted to spend “way less than this” on the veteran. Talks are set to continue with manager Thomas Tuchel “pushing for Aubameyang as priority.”

Tuchel worked with Aubameyang previously at Borussia Dortmund and has admitted he has a “close bond” with the attacker. Chelsea have already backed Tuchel in the transfer market by spending big on Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, and Kalidou Koulibaly and may not have finished spending yet.

However, Barcelona coach Xavi is keen to keep hold of Aubameyang even though he has Robert Lewandowski in his squad now. The Barca boss has been asked about the striker’s future and made it clear he feels he is an “important player” for the Catalans.

Aubameyang ‘Relaxed About His Future’

Aubameyang has enjoyed life at Barcelona since his move from Arsenal, finishing last season as the team’s joint top scorer with 13 goals from just 23 outings for his new club.

The striker “will listen to an offer for Chelsea” if the Blues agree a fee with Barcelona but “will not push for a return to London and is relaxed about his future,” as reported by Matt Law at The Telegraph.

It’s not clear yet if Chelsea will meet Barcelona’s valuation, particularly given he was signed on a free and celebrated his 33rd birthday in June. The Premier League side also have other targets and are keen on Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

Barcelona “expect to receive greater clarity” on whether Chelsea will move for Aubameyang “later this week.” The summer transfer window remains open until the end of the month.

Barcelona Must Sell To Buy?

Aubameyang’s future at Barcelona could be complicated by the club’s ongoing financial situation. The Catalans have been able to invest this summer in strengthening the squad by selling off assets but will need to offload players if they are to finance any more deals.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva remains a top target but Barca will only be able to land the Portugal international if they can sell some of their stars, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has already refused to depart which leaves players such as Aubameyang, Sergino Dest, and Memphis Depay as squad members who could be sold to finance a deal for Bernardo.

Aubameyang is “willing to fight for his place” and knows he has Xavi’s full trust but could potentially be tempted by a move to Chelsea where he could double his salary and see more regular game time.

