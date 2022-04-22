‘This One Is More Likely To Come:’ Barcelona Chief on Striker Search

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered supporters a transfer update amid continuing speculation the Catalans will try to sign a striker during the summer window.

Laporta was asked by a fan after Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Real Sociedad about rumors the club could bring in Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The president’s response was intriguing, as shown by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He said, “Robert Lewandowski? This one is more likely to come.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta when asked about Lewandowski: “Robert Lewandowski? This one is more likely to come…”. 🇵🇱 #FCB Here’s video via @angelgarciacg_ ⤵️

Lewandowski is out of contract at Bayern Munich in 2023 and yet to agree an extension with the Bavarian giants. Bayern are keen to keep hold of Lewandowski but could be tempted to sell for a fee of €40 million or more, according to Kicker.

The striker’s wife, Anna Lewandowski, has fuelled rumors a move to Barcelona may be on the cards by revealing on Instagram that she is learning Spanish.

Barcelona To Miss Out on Haaland?

Barcelona appear to have turned their attentions to Lewandowski as top target Erling Haaland is out of the club’s financial reach. The Borussia Dortmund frontman also seems to be closing in on a move to Manchester City.

The striker has told Pep Guardiola’s side that he wants to move to the Etihad Stadium, as reported by Pol Ballus for The Times. The Premier League side think that “there are now only minor details” to complete before finalizing the transfer.

Lewandowski and Haaland will meet in the Bundesliga on Saturday, April 23 in a match which will see Bayern crowned champions if they beat Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena.

Both players are once again in the midst of prolific campaigns in Germany. Lewandowski tops the Bundesliga scoring charts with 32 goals from 30 games, while Haaland has 18 from 20 matches.

Aubameyang Already Barca’s Top Scorer

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for a top striker in the summer, but in the meantime January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to do the business for the Catalan giants.

Aubameyang scored the winner against Real Sociedad on Thursday, April 21 to take his tally for the season to 11 goals and join Memphis Depay as the club’s top scorer in 2021-22. The Gabon international has only played 17 times since arriving from Arsenal in January.

Aubameyang finishes off Ferran Torres' cheeky assist 🤝 pic.twitter.com/TyXNuNweyd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 21, 2022

The striker spoke out after the match and praised his team’s attitude in picking up all three points against tough opponents at the Reale Arena, as reported by Sport.

“It was important for us to do things like we did today. Everyone fought until the last minute and we had a good attitude today. It was important to win tonight,” he said. “It was not an easy game, everyone suffered today because Real Sociedad played very well. We did well, the right attitude, gave everything until the end and it was another step towards qualification for the Champions League.”

Aubameyang has proven to be a fine addition to the squad since arriving on a free transfer. Barca have already confirmed he will be the team’s No. 9 for next season but he may face real competition for his place if the club do decide to splash out on another striker.

